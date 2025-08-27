Revolt at 'Vanity Fair' as Whining Staff Threaten 'Team Walkout' After New Editor Weighs Up Featuring Melania Trump on Cover: 'We Are Not Going to Normalize This Despot and His Wife'

The bold move of putting Donald Trump's wife on the front cover is reportedly down to the magazine's bid to bring in more conservatives.

But staffers are so incensed by the change of direction, some are even threatening to walk out if Guiducci goes through with proposals.

Speaking anonymously, one mid-level editor said: "I will walk out the motherf------ door, and half my staff will follow me.

"We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we're just not going to do it. We're going to stand for what's right."

The editor continued: "If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe's, I'll do it. If (Guiducci) puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it."