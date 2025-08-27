Your tip
Melania Trump

Revolt at 'Vanity Fair' as Whining Staff Threaten 'Team Walkout' After New Editor Weighs Up Featuring Melania Trump on Cover: 'We Are Not Going to Normalize This Despot and His Wife'

picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The idea of Melania Trump becoming a cover star for Vanity Fair has sparked threats of a mass walkout from whining staffers at the magazine.

Aug. 27 2025, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Vanity Fair is facing a staff revolt over plans to make Melania Trump a cover star.

RadarOnline.com can reveal employees are raging the First Lady is even being considered for the coveted position, a move mooted by new editor Mark Guiducci.

Mass Walkout

picture of Donald trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Staffers at Vanity Fair do not want their magazine associated with the Trump administration.

The bold move of putting Donald Trump's wife on the front cover is reportedly down to the magazine's bid to bring in more conservatives.

But staffers are so incensed by the change of direction, some are even threatening to walk out if Guiducci goes through with proposals.

Speaking anonymously, one mid-level editor said: "I will walk out the motherf------ door, and half my staff will follow me.

"We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we're just not going to do it. We're going to stand for what's right."

The editor continued: "If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe's, I'll do it. If (Guiducci) puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it."

'I'd Buy More Copies'

picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania has also received some backing to become a Vanity Fair cover star.

The idea of the First Lady gracing the Vanity Fair cover may be a nightmare for some, but in other quarters, the move has been well received.

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt said she would "buy several of them if they would do this, just to prove a point" while co-anchor Brian Kilmeade said the editor who made claims of walking out should be fired.

"You should be fired," he said. "If you're at Vanity Fair right now, look for a mid-level editor who looks angry, and toss them out and send them to Trader Joe's!"

The news is only the latest decision by Guiducci to try to shake things up since he took over editorial duties at Vanity Fair in June.

He told staffers in July that the publication would be focusing more on entertainment, culture, "money, politics and style" moving forward.

Super Fit First Lady

picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania has a brutal exercise regime and follows a strict diet to keep in shape.

As a result, Vanity Fair scaled back its "news aggregation, reviews and trade coverage" output and verticals like The Hive and Hollywood Daily were phased out.

RadarOnline.com revealed last month Melania’s brutal exercise regime and strict diet, which would make her a suitable cover star.

The Pilates fan, who also regularly plays tennis, walks around her properties wearing ankle weights to help build her leg muscles.

She also eats seven pieces of fresh fruit each day, with apples and peaches said to be her favorites.

picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania insists she's never had cosmetic surgery, despite rumors.

Melania keeps calories in check by monitoring the portion sizes of her meals, and she reportedly likes the healthier dark chocolate as an indulgence when craving something sweet.

The 55-year-old also swears against cosmetic surgery, despite speculation she’s done under the knife

"I didn't make any changes," she scoffed about rumors of a breast enhancement.

"A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything. I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body."

She continued: "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does."

