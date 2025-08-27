EXCLUSIVE: Why Tom Cruise 'Detests' Hollywood’s New Leading Man Favorite — 'He Looks Down on Most of His Work'

Cruise has long been associated with rumors of Hollywood feuds.

During the making of the first Top Gun in 1986, Val Kilmer once described how he and Cruise had "a rivalry both on and off set," though the two eventually became close.

His decades-long tension with Pitt, 61, dating back to their work on Interview With the Vampire in 1994, was often attributed to their contrasting styles – Cruise's meticulousness versus Pitt's laid-back nature.

But Cruise surprised many by attending the premiere of Pitt's F1 drama this summer, even hugging him on the red carpet.

Sources suggest Cruise's white flag-waving with Pitt has done little to ease his irritation with Pascal.

"Tom's competitiveness has never gone away," a source claimed. "Making up with Brad was more about business than genuine sentiment – they were essentially boosting each other's projects.

"With Pedro, it's different. He's only a bit younger, but Hollywood acts like he's the fresh face of the industry, and that really irritates Tom. Plus, Tom sees himself and Brad as Hollywood icons and Pedro as a newbie."