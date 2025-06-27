EXCLUSIVE: Pedro Pascal 'At Center of Hollywood Catfight' as TWO Of Tinseltown's Most Eligible Bachelorettes Are 'At War' Over A-Lister

Gossip about the "love triangle" kicked off after Pascal and Aniston were photographed leaving a Manhattan restaurant together in March, prompting fans to speculate the duo were Hollywood's next golden couple.

But things took a turn when Pascal's co-star in upcoming romantic comedy The Materialists, Johnson, was spotted attending the film’s premiere last week with a life-sized cardboard cut-out of him – before planting a kiss on it.

While Pascal has kept quiet about his private life, sources close to the actor say he’s enjoying the attention.

"Pedro is in a great place right now," one insider said. "He's been working hard, he's feeling the love from fans, and he's keeping things light and fun.

"Who wouldn't love Jen and Dakota fighting over them?"

Johnson, newly single following her split from long-term partner and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 48, has been enjoying what friends describe as a period of empowerment.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star was engaged to Martin after an eight-year relationship but their break-up was confirmed earlier this month.