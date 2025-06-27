EXCLUSIVE: Pedro Pascal 'At Center of Hollywood Catfight' as TWO Of Tinseltown's Most Eligible Bachelorettes Are 'At War' Over A-Lister
Pedro Pascal has found himself at the center of what sources describe as a "friendly but fierce" romantic rivalry in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Fantastic Four star has been romantically linked to both Jennifer Aniston, 56, and Dakota Johnson, 35, in recent months, and our source tells us there is now a "cat fight" between the pair for his affections.
Main Man
Gossip about the "love triangle" kicked off after Pascal and Aniston were photographed leaving a Manhattan restaurant together in March, prompting fans to speculate the duo were Hollywood's next golden couple.
But things took a turn when Pascal's co-star in upcoming romantic comedy The Materialists, Johnson, was spotted attending the film’s premiere last week with a life-sized cardboard cut-out of him – before planting a kiss on it.
While Pascal has kept quiet about his private life, sources close to the actor say he’s enjoying the attention.
"Pedro is in a great place right now," one insider said. "He's been working hard, he's feeling the love from fans, and he's keeping things light and fun.
"Who wouldn't love Jen and Dakota fighting over them?"
Johnson, newly single following her split from long-term partner and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 48, has been enjoying what friends describe as a period of empowerment.
The Fifty Shades of Grey star was engaged to Martin after an eight-year relationship but their break-up was confirmed earlier this month.
Desperate For Love
"Their relationship has been over for a long time," said a source close to the former couple. "Little things just kept adding up to where they weren’t right for each other anymore."
Another insider noted Johnson has been embracing her freedom – and her connection with Pascal hasn't gone unnoticed as part of her new life.
"There are plenty of guys circling already and she's been flirting up a storm with a bunch of them, including Pedro," the source said.
Though Johnson has insisted she and Pascal are only "really close friends," the duo were frequently seen together during the filming of The Materialists.
Speaking to Jimmy Fallon last year, Johnson joked about Pascal's habit of borrowing her clothing.
"That's my sweater," she laughed. "He does that a lot. He takes my clothes."
On a recent podcast appearance with Amy Poehler, Johnson took a more provocative tone.
"I don't have to psych myself up for sex scenes," she quipped. "I'm always psyched up for sex."
More Than Friends?
Meanwhile, Aniston has reportedly also been exploring new romantic possibilities.
Since her 2018 split from ex-husband Justin Theroux, 52 – who recently remarried – Aniston has kept her dating life under wraps.
But sources suggest she has been quietly seeing a number of eligible bachelors and was "blindsided" by Theroux's marriage to actress Nicole Bryson Bloom, 41, earlier this year.
"Jen felt betrayed when she learned about the wedding online," a friend said.
Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 1998 to 2005, has had a series of high-profile relationships but has remained largely single in recent years.
Her connection with Pascal was described by insiders as "deeply affectionate," and while both stars have downplayed any romantic involvement, speculation continues to swirl over whether they have hooked up.
As for Johnson, one friend said: "This is her Hot Girl summer.
"She deserves to go wild and have some fun and she seems to be fully in agreement.
"She's not planning on anything serious. She's focusing on feeling good, looking great, and having a blast."