Real Reason Dakota Johnson Dumped Chris Martin Revealed — And It Has Nothing to Do With Work Schedules Keeping Them Apart
The real reason why Dakota Johnson decided to call it quits on her romance with Chris Martin has exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After nearly eight years together, the 50 Shades of Grey star, 35, apparently got tired of the Coldplay singer, 48, "dragging his feet" on marriage.
Wedding Bells Weren't Ringing
Insiders reportedly claimed Johnson was fed up with waiting on Martin to decide on a wedding date.
The source said: "She was sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding."
In addition to wedding plans stalling, the insider also claimed they clashed over starting a family.
They said: "They broke up over Chris Martin not wanting to have more kids."
Different Life Stages
While Johnson has never been married and does not have any children of her own, Martin shares two kids – daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19 – with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.
A separate source reportedly explained: "They really tried to work through their issues but the age gap was often a problem.
"She'd expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life."
According to the insider, it was a topic that came up often over the course of their relationship and something they went "back and forth on issues for years."
Johnson and Martin, who were first romantically linked in 2017, have split before.
But after news of their most recent breakup made headlines last week, a separate source said this time was different and "feels final this time."
The former couple was also rumored to have separated in June 2019, though they eventually reconciled.
Then, they sparked engagement rumors in December 2020 after Johnson was spotted with a massive emerald ring on that finger.
As rumors swirled about a wedding, a source claimed the pair had actually been engaged for "years," while another insider said they were in "no rush to get married."
As RadarOnline.com reported, other issues were also said to plague the relationship – and Johnson's career.
Sources alleged the actress was avoiding raunchy movie roles because of the Yellow singer.
Insiders claimed the actress was "being manipulated" by her older partner, and said her inner circle questioned the impact the relationship was having on her career.
A source said: "Dakota is on track to spend the rest of her life with Chris. But her friends are asking: Is that really a good thing? When Chris isn't on the road, he insists on Dakota being around him all the time, and so much of this relationship has seen them sequestered from the rest of the world.
"That's okay for a press-shy rock star who has been in the game for 25-plus years. But he's not doing Dakota and her career any favors with this behavior."