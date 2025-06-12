Real Reason Dakota Johnson Dumped Chris Martin Revealed — And It Has Nothing to Do With Work Schedules Keeping Them Apart

While Johnson has never been married and does not have any children of her own, Martin shares two kids – daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19 – with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

A separate source reportedly explained: "They really tried to work through their issues but the age gap was often a problem.

"She'd expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life."

According to the insider, it was a topic that came up often over the course of their relationship and something they went "back and forth on issues for years."