EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Johnson is 'Being Manipulated by Boyfriend Chris Martin' to Stop Raunchy Movie Roles

Dakota Johnson has been avoiding accepting the raunchy movie roles – and that is because of her boyfriend, Chris Martin. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 50 Shades of Grey actress is "being manipulated" by her longtime partner, and it's taking a massive toll on her career.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple has kept quiet about their romance over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "Dakota is on track to spend the rest of her life with Chris. But her friends are asking: Is that really a good thing? When Chris isn’t on the road, he insists on Dakota being around him all the time, and so much of this relationship has seen them sequestered from the rest of the world. "That’s okay for a press-shy rock star who has been in the game for 25-plus years. But he’s not doing Dakota and her career any favors with this behavior."

Article continues below advertisement

Following her 2024 flop, Madame Web, insiders suggested Johnson should be on the hunt to get her career back on track. The source said: "Dakota needs to be out there circulating socially and meeting new filmmakers and collaborators — not cooped up in Chris’ Malibu house for weeks on end. "It takes her out of the game, it takes her off people’s minds, and things would definitely be different for her if she wasn’t in the relationship."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Johnson has stepped back from the raunchy roles since dating Martin.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnson and Martin were first rumored to be dating back in 2017. Engagement rumors started to swirl in 2020 after she was spotted wearing an emerald ring on that finger. A source close to the couple told People back in March 2024 the couple had actually been engaged for "years," however they "were in no rush to get married." The site's insider said: "Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their career. They are balancing things the best they can.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, breakup rumors surfaced last year, but a rep for the actress quickly denied them, stating the couple was still “happily together.” Martin was famously married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016. The former couple announced their separation in 2014 as a "conscious uncoupling," and their divorce was finalized in 2016. As seen on social media, Paltrow is a major fan of Johnson's and has even accepted her into their family.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Johnson and Martin were first linked back in 2017.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

But having Paltrow, one of the biggest names in Hollywood currently, in her corner hasn't helped her career that much. The insider said "nobody cares" about Paltrow's blessing because it hasn’t helped Johnson land the big-time movie gigs.