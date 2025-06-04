'It Feels Final': Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson 'Call Off Engagement' After 'Needy' Coldplay Singer Was Accused of 'Manipulating' Actress
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have officially called it quits, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Johnson, 35, and Martin, 48, have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017.
Last year, an insider revealed the couple had been engaged for "years," though they were said to be "in no rush to get married."
'Final' Split
But Martin and Johnson's back-and-forth romance appears to have run its course for good as a source reportedly said their split "feels final this time."
Over the course of their eight-year relationship, Johnson and Martin have taken time apart from each other and have been at the center of split rumors.
Most recently, the now-ex couple were rumored to be on the rocks in August 2024.
On-Again, Off-Again
As the rumors swirled, a rep for the Fifty Shades of Grey star dismissed gossip and insisted the pair were "happily together."
A separate source added: "Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."
But the romance seemingly took a turn soon after rumors died down, and Martin was accused of meddling in Johnson's career.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Johnson was said to be avoiding raunchy movie roles because of the Coldplay frontman.
Insiders claimed the actress was "being manipulated" by her older partner, and said her inner circle questioned the impact the relationship was having on her career.
A source said: "Dakota is on track to spend the rest of her life with Chris. But her friends are asking: Is that really a good thing? When Chris isn't on the road, he insists on Dakota being around him all the time, and so much of this relationship has seen them sequestered from the rest of the world.
"That's okay for a press-shy rock star who has been in the game for 25-plus years. But he's not doing Dakota and her career any favors with this behavior."
EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Carson’s Secret Anguish Over 'Failing As a Father' to Son Who Was Killed in Car Crash Revealed — As Late Night Icon's Eldest Child Dies Aged 74
After Johnson's Madame Webb flop, sources said she should have been on the hunt for a redeeming role instead of spending all her time with the Yellow hitmaker.
They explained: "Dakota needs to be out there circulating socially and meeting new filmmakers and collaborators, not cooped up in Chris' Malibu house for weeks on end.
"It takes her out of the game, it takes her off people's minds, and things would definitely be different for her if she weren't in the relationship."
While Johnson may have had the support of Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, the source said it hasn't done her much good.
The insider added: "Dakota wants to be the biggest female star in Hollywood, and her relationship with Chris is narrowing her horizons, not broadening them.
"He is handsome and has hundreds of millions of dollars. But that’s not exactly winning Dakota much sympathy when she really needs the entire town rooting for her and helping her to make another hit on the level of her Fifty Shades breakout."