EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston is 'Hooking Up For Real' With Pedro Pascal – But Lovebirds Are 'Free to See Other People'
Jennifer Aniston has been flirting up a storm with new "friend" Pedro Pascal, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair is hooking up for real behind the scenes – even though it's a no-strings situation for now and they are each free to see other people.
An insider revealed: "They're trying to downplay it because neither one wants attention on their private life, but the word is they've been more than just friends for a while now.
"They've worked hard to keep it discreet, and for the longest time, they succeeded. Only a small circle of people even knew they were friends, let alone hooking up.
"Now that the cat's out of the bag, they're both in full denial mode and hoping it will blow over."
The pair got tongues wagging after a three-hour dinner with mutual pals at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood on March 22.
Two days later, at the season premiere for The Last of Us, the Chilean-American Narcos star confessed: "Oh, Jennifer and I are very good friends. I got to have dinner on Saturday. It was a fun martini dinner."
And in response to all the attention surrounding that outing, he added, "That's her starlight. I'm just basking in it" – and his rep clarified there's no truth to the rumors they're hooking up.
Aniston, 56, took to her Instagram Story to celebrate Pascal's 50th birthday on April 2 by reposting a New Yorker cartoon reading, "It's not strange at all – lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems." Aniston added: "Can confirm – as nice as he seems. Happy birthday, PP!"
Flirty exchanges aside, sources said Aniston and Pascal are straining to keep things casual.
"If they planned to seriously date it would be a different story, but that's just not where this is headed," said an insider.
"They love spending time together. Pedro is a ray of sunshine, and Jennifer is one of the sweetest people you could meet. In many ways, they're a great match – but they're also in very different places in life. They've both agreed they're better off having fun with zero expectations than trying to force a big commitment. Why rock the boat?"