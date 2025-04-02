Steven Spielberg's Moneybags Ex-Wife Reveals Bizarre 'Double Date' Arrangement with Iconic Director — Even After He Shelled Out $100Million in Divorce Deal
Steven Spielberg's ex-wife Amy Irving has opened up about her unusual arrangement with the director following their divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite Irving, 71, walking away with $100million of Spielberg's fortune, the pair managed to remain surprisingly amicable and close over the years.
During an appearance on the It Happened in Hollywood podcast, the retired actress revealed: "We've always communicated and been close."
The ex-couple are so "close" they even routinely get together for double dates with their current spouses.
Irving has been married to third husband Kenneth Bowser since 2007 and Spielberg, 78, has been married to second wife Kate Capshaw since 1991.
Irving continued: "He and Kate and my husband and I, we try to double-date now and then."
The 71-year-old first met Spielberg when she auditioned for his hit film Close Encounters of the Third Kind.
While she was too young for the part, she still caught the director's eye – and the pair began dating, with Irving eventually moving into Spielberg's bachelor pad.
When they were dating, Spielberg promised his then-girlfriend the role of Marion Ravenwood in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark; however, when they split, the director seemingly did not keep his word and gave the part to Karen Allen.
Still, there was no bad blood – and the Jaws director appeared to still keep a flame burning for Irving, as he ended up reuniting with her when he discovered she was filming in India at the same time he was in country location scouting.
Irving recalled: "He was in Sri Lanka, I believe, at the time, and somebody told him that I was in India, and he said, 'Let's just stop there on our way back.'
"I remember I was on a palanquin being taken to marry (Italian screen star) Rossano Brazzi. I was playing a half-Russian, half-Indian princess. And as I got off the palanquin to go back to my dressing room, there was Steven, and it just kind of sparked up again."
As she looked back on their on-again, off-again romance, Irving surmised they reconciled because they "were meant to make Max," the couple's son who is currently the co-founder of the video game company FuzzyBot.
While their marriage only lasted four years, from 1985 to 1989, Irving continued to live close to Spielberg so they could co-parent Max together under their shared custody agreement.
Winning $100million in their divorce – after a judge vacated their prenuptial agreement because it was scribbled on a napkin without an attorney present – also didn't hurt Irving's living arrangement.
The former actress added: "I don't know how long I was married to (Spielberg). But we were together for 14 years – with three years off for good behavior. I ran away for a little while, and then we got back together."
Her interview comes 21 years after she confessed in 1994 that being married to the famous director felt like being a "politician's wife," because "there were certain things expected of me that definitely weren't me."
She added: "I think it hurt being Steven Spielberg's wife and then it hurt being the ex-Mrs. Steven Spielberg. It was awkward for a while. I don't know why. I only know that I felt nonexistent.
"I'd do a movie with Steven, but I think it would be awkward for him. Our friendship is very valuable to us, and that would probably put a strain on it."