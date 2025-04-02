Steven Spielberg's Moneybags Ex-Wife Reveals Bizarre 'Double Date' Arrangement with Iconic Director — Even After He Shelled Out $100Million in Divorce Deal

When they were dating, Spielberg promised his then-girlfriend the role of Marion Ravenwood in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark; however, when they split, the director seemingly did not keep his word and gave the part to Karen Allen.

Still, there was no bad blood – and the Jaws director appeared to still keep a flame burning for Irving, as he ended up reuniting with her when he discovered she was filming in India at the same time he was in country location scouting.

Irving recalled: "He was in Sri Lanka, I believe, at the time, and somebody told him that I was in India, and he said, 'Let's just stop there on our way back.'

"I remember I was on a palanquin being taken to marry (Italian screen star) Rossano Brazzi. I was playing a half-Russian, half-Indian princess. And as I got off the palanquin to go back to my dressing room, there was Steven, and it just kind of sparked up again."