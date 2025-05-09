EXCLUSIVE: Pedro Pascal 'Favored to Play the Next Onscreen Pope' Despite Major Complaints of Actor Being 'Overused' — 'He's In Everything!'
Pedro Pascal appears to be in every Hollywood projects these days... and playing the next onscreen pope may be the role he tackles next.
The 50-year-old has been working overtime, however, it has led to plenty of backlash with critics claiming they are getting tired of the movie star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The huge success of the 2024 film Conclave – which stars Ralph Fiennes as the dean of the College of Cardinals, and pope-appointed steward of the conclave, whose job is to help elect the next Catholic leader – has led to buzz in the industry about who may be next in line to reel in a pope-focused project: and the odds on favorite is Pascal.
According to recent betting odds, Pascal comes in as the favorite at +200, with nearly a 35 percent probability, to take on the role of a modern pope.
“Casting the next pope isn’t just about religious authority – it’s become a dramatic and symbolic choice,” a source said. “These odds weigh everything from industry buzz to acting range to who can wear the mitre with cinematic swagger.”
'So Tired Of Pascal!'
Despite the pull for Pascal, not everyone is on board as the popular actor has been accused of simply being in too many projects.
An online thread recently put the spotlight on this complaint, as one person raged: "He's a damn good actor and likeable, but holy hell is he being overused lately... I feel like the more he's on screen, the more this prevents him from 'disappearing' into a particular role."
Another said: "It's the same problem with most popular actors and actresses at the moment, they get crammed into a bunch of things."
"Is this an unpopular opinion? I say this constantly, and hear it constantly. He’s just everywhere, in everything," a user added.
Pascal is currently on the popular Max show The Last of Us, and can next be seen in Materialists, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Eddington, Avengers: Doomsday, and The Mandalorian & Grogu.
Other possible names to play the pope onscreen include Oscar Isaac, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hiddleston.
Talk of Pascal donning a white cassock comes as a new pope was selected. On Thursday, May 8, after just four ballots on the second day of the papal conclave, Robert Francis Prevost was chosen to be the new pope, and the first American pontiff. He will be taking on the name of Leo.
Pope Leo XIV will replace Pope Francis, who died on April 21, 2055, at the age of 88, after he spent weeks battling pneumonia at a hospital.
The Pope Is A Movie Buff?
And this pope may just be a movie buff, as according to one anonymous cardinal, they used the Conclave to guide them in the process of selecting a new pope.
"Some have watched it in the cinema," the cardinal previously said before the big decision was made.
Meanwhile, while Leo has taken to X to reveal his displeasure with Trump and his administration, the president still took time to applaud the new pope.
Trump – who previously joked he should have been the next pope – praised on Truth Social: "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope.It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country.
"I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"