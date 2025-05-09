Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Pedro Pascal 'Favored to Play the Next Onscreen Pope' Despite Major Complaints of Actor Being 'Overused' — 'He's In Everything!'

Split photo of Pedro Pascal, Pope Leo XIV
Source: MEGA

Pedro Pascal may have another project to add to his super packed schedule: and it's to possibly play the pope.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 9 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Pedro Pascal appears to be in every Hollywood projects these days... and playing the next onscreen pope may be the role he tackles next.

The 50-year-old has been working overtime, however, it has led to plenty of backlash with critics claiming they are getting tired of the movie star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

pascal
Source: MEGA

Pascal is the odds on favorite to play the next onscreen pope.

The huge success of the 2024 film Conclave – which stars Ralph Fiennes as the dean of the College of Cardinals, and pope-appointed steward of the conclave, whose job is to help elect the next Catholic leader – has led to buzz in the industry about who may be next in line to reel in a pope-focused project: and the odds on favorite is Pascal.

According to recent betting odds, Pascal comes in as the favorite at +200, with nearly a 35 percent probability, to take on the role of a modern pope.

“Casting the next pope isn’t just about religious authority – it’s become a dramatic and symbolic choice,” a source said. “These odds weigh everything from industry buzz to acting range to who can wear the mitre with cinematic swagger.”

Article continues below advertisement

'So Tired Of Pascal!'

pascal
Source: MARVEL

The actor has plenty of roles coming up, including appearing in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps.'

Despite the pull for Pascal, not everyone is on board as the popular actor has been accused of simply being in too many projects.

An online thread recently put the spotlight on this complaint, as one person raged: "He's a damn good actor and likeable, but holy hell is he being overused lately... I feel like the more he's on screen, the more this prevents him from 'disappearing' into a particular role."

Another said: "It's the same problem with most popular actors and actresses at the moment, they get crammed into a bunch of things."

"Is this an unpopular opinion? I say this constantly, and hear it constantly. He’s just everywhere, in everything," a user added.

Pascal is currently on the popular Max show The Last of Us, and can next be seen in Materialists, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Eddington, Avengers: Doomsday, and The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Article continues below advertisement

Other possible names to play the pope onscreen include Oscar Isaac, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hiddleston.

Talk of Pascal donning a white cassock comes as a new pope was selected. On Thursday, May 8, after just four ballots on the second day of the papal conclave, Robert Francis Prevost was chosen to be the new pope, and the first American pontiff. He will be taking on the name of Leo.

Pope Leo XIV will replace Pope Francis, who died on April 21, 2055, at the age of 88, after he spent weeks battling pneumonia at a hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

The Pope Is A Movie Buff?

pope leo
Source: MEGA

Robert Francis Prevost has been named the new pope.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Fears Brother Harry and Meghan Markle Could Turn King Charles’ Funeral 'Into Another Twisted Moneymaking Scheme'

Photo of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Wants Sole Custody of 4 Kids After Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian 'Exploited' Daughter North West for 'Commercial Gain' at Met Gala

And this pope may just be a movie buff, as according to one anonymous cardinal, they used the Conclave to guide them in the process of selecting a new pope.

"Some have watched it in the cinema," the cardinal previously said before the big decision was made.

Meanwhile, while Leo has taken to X to reveal his displeasure with Trump and his administration, the president still took time to applaud the new pope.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

president donald trump ridiculed sharing ai photo himself new pope
Source: MEGA

Trump congratulated the pope, despite him joking about wanting to be the next pontiff.

Trump – who previously joked he should have been the next pope – praised on Truth Social: "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope.It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country.

"I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.