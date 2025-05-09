EXCLUSIVE: Pedro Pascal 'Favored to Play the Next Onscreen Pope' Despite Major Complaints of Actor Being 'Overused' — 'He's In Everything!'

Despite the pull for Pascal, not everyone is on board as the popular actor has been accused of simply being in too many projects.

An online thread recently put the spotlight on this complaint, as one person raged: "He's a damn good actor and likeable, but holy hell is he being overused lately... I feel like the more he's on screen, the more this prevents him from 'disappearing' into a particular role."

Another said: "It's the same problem with most popular actors and actresses at the moment, they get crammed into a bunch of things."

"Is this an unpopular opinion? I say this constantly, and hear it constantly. He’s just everywhere, in everything," a user added.

Pascal is currently on the popular Max show The Last of Us, and can next be seen in Materialists, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Eddington, Avengers: Doomsday, and The Mandalorian & Grogu.