Trump Reveals He's 'Looking Forward to Meeting' Pope Leo XIV — Despite New Pontiff Bashing the President's Lack of 'Conscience' in Resurfaced Comments

Following the selection of the new pope, Trump took to Truth Social to gush: "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Vance also did his part to send some kins words, tweeting on X: "... I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!"