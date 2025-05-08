Your tip
Trump Reveals He's 'Looking Forward to Meeting' Pope Leo XIV — Despite New Pontiff Bashing the President's Lack of 'Conscience' in Resurfaced Comments

Split photo of Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wants to meet the new pope, but he may not want to meet the president.

May 8 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is all about Robert Francis Prevost being selected as the first American-born pope ever, even if he apparently is not a big fan of the president.

The 69-year-old – who will now be known as Pope Leo XIV – had plenty to say about Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and the entire administration before being selected to replace the late Pope Francis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is eager to meet the new pope, even if the 69-year-old may not have the best opinion of him.

Following the selection of the new pope, Trump took to Truth Social to gush: "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Vance also did his part to send some kins words, tweeting on X: "... I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!"

Not a Fan of Trump

pope leo
Source: MEGA

Robert Francis Prevost will take on the name Pope Leo XIV

However, Leo – born in Chicago – may not be sending much love back, at least if we go by his past comments about both men.

In April, the new pope shared a post on his X from a Catholic commentator who called out Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele for finding humor in the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland.

The post linked to an article published by the Catholic Standard newspaper, in which Bishop Evelio Menjivar asked of Catholics about Garcia: “Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?”

Another repost criticized Trump's immigration policies and rhetoric, in which the controversial politician referred to undocumented migrants who commit crimes as "bad hombres."

Vance has also been ripped apart by Leo, most notably back in February when the same account shared an article calling out the 40-year-old – who converted to Catholicism in 2019 – over his interpretation of Jesus’ teachings.

“JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others,” the headline of the article read.

Maybe Leo Is All About Barack?

Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama – Leo's opinion of him is currently unknown – also sent his best on X: “Michelle (Obama) and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

"This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith."

Just Like Hollywood?

Leo – was was ordained in 1982 and became a cardinal in 2023 – was elected on Thursday, May 8, after just four ballots on the second day of the papal conclave.

The new Pontiff will replace Francis, who died on April 21, 2055, at the age of 88, after he spent weeks battling pneumonia at a hospital.

According to one anonymous cardinal, they used the 2024 film Conclave – which stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, the dean of the College of Cardinals, and pope-appointed steward of the conclave, whose job is to help elect the next Catholic leader – to guide them in the process.

"Some have watched it in the cinema," the cardinal previously told Politico before the big decision was made.

