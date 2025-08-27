Your tip
Anna Wintour
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Who? Everything You Need to Know About the Nepo Baby Poised to Take Over Vogue — Including Her Brutal First Interview With Anna Wintour

Photo of Anna Wintour and Chloe Malle
Source: @chloemalle/instagram;MEGA

Chloe Malle may be taking over for Anna Wintour at Vogue.

Aug. 27 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

She's the nepo baby poised to step into Anna Wintour's designer shoes at Vogue, but RadarOnline.com can reveal nepo baby Chloe Malle still cringes at her first encounter with the fearsome perma-shades-clad fashion editor.

"I think back to my interview at Vogue and I'm a little embarrassed," the 39-year-old said while recalling the 2011 grilling for a job as social editor at the glossy mag.

Who Is Chloe Malle?

Photo of Candice Bergen and Chloe Malle
Source: MEGA

The daughter of Candice Bergen and Louis Malle started as a social editor.

She added: "You're supposed to never wear black. I wore black. My boots were sort of falling apart. And my dress was... fine. But then I threw on a pashmina and an orange beaded bag I thought were cool."

The daughter of Murphy Brown star Candice Bergen, 78, and the late French director Louis Malle, Chloe is now the frontrunner to take over from Wintour, 75, as the new head of editorial content at US Vogue.

Her rise from party coverage to running the fashion magazine's podcast – while securing high-profile exclusives such as Naomi Biden's White House wedding and a pre-wedding interview with Lauren Sánchez – has positioned her as the most likely successor to one of fashion's most enduring power players, sources tell us.

Chloe's Upbringing Revealed

Photo of Candice Bergen
Source: MEGA

Chloe is the only daughter of the 'Murphy Brown' star.

But her beginnings at the magazine were far from polished. During that first interview, Wintour asked what she did for fun.

"I answered truthfully and said, 'I like to sleep and cook,'" she admitted.

A self-described morning person, Chloe admitted the party circuit was initially a shock.

"I work on the best-dressed lists and write party coverage for Vogue.com, which is so funny because I used to hate going out," she told Into the Gloss in 2013. "Now I'm usually out three to four nights a week."

Born in New York and raised partly in Los Angeles, Chloe spent her early years shuttling between continents.

Bergen moved west to film Murphy Brown when Chloe was three, while her father stayed in France, visiting monthly.

"People who don't know better think it's glamorous," Bergen said in 1993, "but long-distance communication puts a strain on the marriage." Louis died of lymphoma when Chloe was 10.

An Impressie Resume

Photo of Chloe Malle
Source: @chloemalle/instagram

Chloe is the frontrunner to succeed Wintour at Vogue.

By 15, she and Bergen had moved back to New York. "I was an only child, so it was just me, my dog Lois, and my books," she said.

At Brown University she studied comparative literature and writing, edited the student paper, and briefly considered public health before landing at the New York Observer.

Freelance work for The New York Times and Vogue followed, leading to her first full-time role at the magazine.

Marriage to asset manager Graham Albert came in 2015 after a proposal delivered with a ring in a tissue.

They wed at the family's 16th-century manor in southwestern France – the same room where Bergen and Louis married in 1980 – in a four-day celebration with 40 guests.

The couple now has two children, Louis, 5, and Alice, 3. "Mom of two is really the most time-consuming occupation at the moment," she said in 2023.

Photo of Anna Wintour
Source: MEGA

Chloe says she loves working with Wintour’s decisive leadership.

Chloe's politics lean staunchly left.

She attended the 2017 Women's March in Washington, carrying a sign reading "Keep Your Tiny Hands Off My Rights" and has worn pro-Hillary Clinton clothing on social media.

After Donald Trump's 2024 presidential victory, she used her podcast The Run Through to discuss how to talk to children about the result.

As Wintour moves into a more global role while staying within Condé Nast, Chloe says she relishes her boss's decisiveness.

"I actually love working with Anna," she declared. "There's no indecision. There's no ambiguity."

