EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Who? Everything You Need to Know About the Nepo Baby Poised to Take Over Vogue — Including Her Brutal First Interview With Anna Wintour

But her beginnings at the magazine were far from polished. During that first interview, Wintour asked what she did for fun.

"I answered truthfully and said, 'I like to sleep and cook,'" she admitted.

A self-described morning person, Chloe admitted the party circuit was initially a shock.

"I work on the best-dressed lists and write party coverage for Vogue.com, which is so funny because I used to hate going out," she told Into the Gloss in 2013. "Now I'm usually out three to four nights a week."

Born in New York and raised partly in Los Angeles, Chloe spent her early years shuttling between continents.

Bergen moved west to film Murphy Brown when Chloe was three, while her father stayed in France, visiting monthly.

"People who don't know better think it's glamorous," Bergen said in 1993, "but long-distance communication puts a strain on the marriage." Louis died of lymphoma when Chloe was 10.