EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt's War With Ryan Murphy Explodes – Hollywood Actor Battling Iconic Show Producer Over 'Trashy and Shameless' JFK Jr. Series
A furious Chris Pratt is teaming up with his Kennedy in-laws to wage open war on TV impresario Ryan Murphy, whose next project is a controversial miniseries about doomed couple John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ever since marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt, 46, has become fiercely loyal to the family of her mom, Maria Shriver, JFK Jr.'s first cousin.
Chris Steps Up To Defend The Family
"This situation is especially tricky for Chris because he has become the Kennedys' de facto ambassador in Hollywood, where he has a lot of pull," shared an insider.
"Being part of this family and their incredible history means the world to Chris and he feels the pain that everybody else is feeling around Ryan Murphy's scheme to dramatize the short lives and deaths of JFK Jr. and Carolyn."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the photogenic couple were American royalty in the eyes of the public, with their marriage, fights and makeups frequently making headlines in the 1990s.
Their bumpy love story came to a tragic end when the Piper Saratoga plane he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic off the coast of Martha's Vineyard on July 16, 1999, killing him, Carolyn and her sister Lauren Bessette.
'Lack Of Respect'
Many people believe the production team behind the series, titled American Love Story, showed a massive lack of respect when they didn't ask any of the Kennedys to consult or participate in the project, but that's not the only reason they are mad.
"JFK Jr. and Carolyn are sacred figures to them, and they see this series as nothing short of sacrilegious," the source said.
Chris Thinks It's 'Trashy'
The source added: "In Chris' eyes, it's trashy and shameless to turn this story into a TV show, and the entire family has united to call Murphy out for this publicly and keep the pressure on him privately as well.
"Chris is willing to burn professional bridges over this, and he's made it clear he'll never work with anybody who is associated with this project going forward.
"It's not the kind of entertainment he wants anything to do with, and he isn't afraid to say that directly to Ryan's face the next time he gets the opportunity."