Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Chris Pratt
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt's War With Ryan Murphy Explodes – Hollywood Actor Battling Iconic Show Producer Over 'Trashy and Shameless' JFK Jr. Series

photo of chris pratt and ryan murphy
Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt's war with Ryan Murphy has exploded as the actor battles producer over trashy JFK Jr. series.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A furious Chris Pratt is teaming up with his Kennedy in-laws to wage open war on TV impresario Ryan Murphy, whose next project is a controversial miniseries about doomed couple John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ever since marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt, 46, has become fiercely loyal to the family of her mom, Maria Shriver, JFK Jr.'s first cousin.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Steps Up To Defend The Family

Article continues below advertisement
Chris Pratt vowed never to work with Ryan Murphy again.
Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt vowed never to work with Ryan Murphy again.

Article continues below advertisement

"This situation is especially tricky for Chris because he has become the Kennedys' de facto ambassador in Hollywood, where he has a lot of pull," shared an insider.

"Being part of this family and their incredible history means the world to Chris and he feels the pain that everybody else is feeling around Ryan Murphy's scheme to dramatize the short lives and deaths of JFK Jr. and Carolyn."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the photogenic couple were American royalty in the eyes of the public, with their marriage, fights and makeups frequently making headlines in the 1990s.

Their bumpy love story came to a tragic end when the Piper Saratoga plane he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic off the coast of Martha's Vineyard on July 16, 1999, killing him, Carolyn and her sister Lauren Bessette.

Article continues below advertisement

'Lack Of Respect'

Article continues below advertisement
The 'American Love Story' project angered the Kennedy family for excluding their input.
Source: MEGA

The 'American Love Story' project angered the Kennedy family for excluding their input.

Article continues below advertisement

Many people believe the production team behind the series, titled American Love Story, showed a massive lack of respect when they didn't ask any of the Kennedys to consult or participate in the project, but that's not the only reason they are mad.

"JFK Jr. and Carolyn are sacred figures to them, and they see this series as nothing short of sacrilegious," the source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Thinks It's 'Trashy'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of jennifer aniston and jim curtis

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Love Crisis – 'Friends' Icon's New Man Jim Curtis' Ex Lifts Lid on Past Romance and Reveals Why Women Are Really Drawn to the Hypnotist Hunk

Photo of Stephen Colbert

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert's Massive MSNBC Snub! Newly Fired Late-Night Host Rejects Gig With Failing Network After CBS Pulled The Plug On His Own Show

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
John F. Kennedy Jr. is at the center of Murphy's controversial miniseries.
Source: MEGA

John F. Kennedy Jr. is at the center of Murphy's controversial miniseries.

The source added: "In Chris' eyes, it's trashy and shameless to turn this story into a TV show, and the entire family has united to call Murphy out for this publicly and keep the pressure on him privately as well.

"Chris is willing to burn professional bridges over this, and he's made it clear he'll never work with anybody who is associated with this project going forward.

"It's not the kind of entertainment he wants anything to do with, and he isn't afraid to say that directly to Ryan's face the next time he gets the opportunity."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.