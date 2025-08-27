EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt's War With Ryan Murphy Explodes – Hollywood Actor Battling Iconic Show Producer Over 'Trashy and Shameless' JFK Jr. Series

"This situation is especially tricky for Chris because he has become the Kennedys' de facto ambassador in Hollywood, where he has a lot of pull," shared an insider.

"Being part of this family and their incredible history means the world to Chris and he feels the pain that everybody else is feeling around Ryan Murphy's scheme to dramatize the short lives and deaths of JFK Jr. and Carolyn."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the photogenic couple were American royalty in the eyes of the public, with their marriage, fights and makeups frequently making headlines in the 1990s.

Their bumpy love story came to a tragic end when the Piper Saratoga plane he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic off the coast of Martha's Vineyard on July 16, 1999, killing him, Carolyn and her sister Lauren Bessette.