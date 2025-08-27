EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Love Crisis – 'Friends' Icon's New Man Jim Curtis' Ex Lifts Lid on Past Romance and Reveals Why Women Are Really Drawn to the Hypnotist Hunk

Not surprisingly, Aniston isn't thrilled private details of her love life are being shared with the world.

The 56-year-old A-lister and the life coach were affectionate together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, with Aniston's pal Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in early July.

The previous month, an eyewitness saw the pair cuddling at the Ventana Big Sur hotel in California.

Now, learning intimate confessions from Curtis' ex is Aniston's worst fear come to life.

"She tries very hard to keep her relationships under wraps – especially this one, so it's a huge annoyance," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"She warned Jim about how dating her would expose him to public scrutiny, and now his ex is spilling details about him and talking about Jen as if she knew her."