Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Love Crisis – 'Friends' Icon's New Man Jim Curtis' Ex Lifts Lid on Past Romance and Reveals Why Women Are Really Drawn to the Hypnotist Hunk

photo of jennifer aniston and jim curtis
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jen Aniston's new man, Jim Curtis' ex shares details of their romance and why women are attracted to him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Lyssa Pettinato had a lot to say about Jennifer Aniston's new hypnotist boyfriend Jim Curtis during a recent interview with the U.K. paper The Daily Mail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a no-holds-barred tell-all, the 37-year-old influencer – who went on a couple of dates with Curtis "a few years ago" and had him on her MissJudged podcast in December – lifted the lid on everything from their romantic history to why women are drawn to him to what he and the Friends actress have in common.

Aniston Isn't Thrilled Over The Leaked Information

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston is upset Jim Curtis' ex, Lyssa Pettinato, is sharing personal details about their romance.

Not surprisingly, Aniston isn't thrilled private details of her love life are being shared with the world.

The 56-year-old A-lister and the life coach were affectionate together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, with Aniston's pal Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in early July.

The previous month, an eyewitness saw the pair cuddling at the Ventana Big Sur hotel in California.

Now, learning intimate confessions from Curtis' ex is Aniston's worst fear come to life.

"She tries very hard to keep her relationships under wraps – especially this one, so it's a huge annoyance," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"She warned Jim about how dating her would expose him to public scrutiny, and now his ex is spilling details about him and talking about Jen as if she knew her."

'I Call Him Uncle Jesse'

Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Pettinato compared Curtis to John Stamos' character on the hit sitcom 'Full House.'

Pettinato's interview was revealing, to say the least.

"I call him Uncle Jesse," she said, comparing Curtis to John Stamos' character on the hit sitcom Full House and shedding some light on his sex appeal. "He's got a nice face. He is a successful guy. He is really smart. I think that a lot of women are drawn to that."

Alyssa had him on her podcast to talk about embracing masculinity in romantic relationships, a topic she said he is "very knowledgeable" about.

"I think he's definitely a really great guy," she told the paper. "I think he would be a fantastic partner to somebody. He's the type of person that can get along with most people. He's unproblematic."

Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Pettinato noted Aniston and Curtis share Greek heritage as common ground.

She also called the self-help author "pragmatic" and "calm" and said she wasn't "surprised" to hear he'd linked up with Jen, despite noting that the Emmy-winning actress is a "step up" for Curtis, who shares son Aidan with his ex-wife, Rachel Napolitano.

Referencing Curtis and Aniston's shared Greek ancestry, she said: "I'm sure that's a common ground ... [the] culture is strong."

Jen's 'Worried' About Future Information

Source: MEGA

Aniston fears more of Curtis' exes could speak out to gain media attention.

While Pettinato's comments were generally positive, "it still bothers Jen," said the source.

The Morning Show star is worried about who else might come out of the woodwork – it's one of the drawbacks of dating someone not in the public eye.

"Jim's exes aren't famous, and they aren't media-savvy," said the source, noting that celebrities often have their romantic interests sign NDAs. "It's a common practice among the Hollywood A-list."

The source added: "Jen's wondering if more people are going to spill to get a share of the limelight."

Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux have kept Aniston's private life discreet post-divorce.

It's something she didn't have to think about with her ex-husbands, Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

"They have been pretty tight-lipped about her, and even when they have mentioned her, they've kept it short and sweet," explained the source, adding that it's not "far-fetched" to think she has privacy agreements with Pitt and Theroux.

"Either way, Jen remains on good terms with them both."

There is one silver lining to Pettinato's tell-all – it's helping Jen shake off the narrative of her being sad and lonely.

The talk was so incessant she addressed it in an open letter in the Huffington Post in 2016, saying in part: "We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child."

Said the source: "Now people don't have to guess why she 'can't find a man' and they won't be calling her 'unlucky in love' or 'sad Jen' anymore."

Jen 'Found A Keeper'

Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Curtis has reportedly moved into one of Aniston's Los Angeles homes.

Those phrases may finally be put to rest.

A source told RadarOnline.com things between Aniston and Curtis are getting serious, and that the author of The Stimulati Experience has quietly moved into one of the real estate buff's L.A. homes.

"Jen adores Jim and wants to be with him as much as possible," the source said, noting the star "has completely integrated him into her life."

And now, the star is only looking forward.

"Jen knows she's found a keeper," said the source, "and he feels the same way."

