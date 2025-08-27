Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert's Massive MSNBC Snub! Newly Fired Late-Night Host Rejects Gig With Failing Network After CBS Pulled The Plug On His Own Show

Photo of Stephen Colbert
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert isn't looking to actually deliver the news.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

Flailing MSNBC is frantically trying to beef up its on-air talent team to win back viewers – but it already has a big swing-and-a-miss with recently sacked late-night icon Stephen Colbert.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the spiraling cable news network made a desperate effort to woo the liberal laugh-maker but was flatly rejected by the soon-to-be jobless Late Show host.

"Stephen is flattered, but it's a hard no," confirmed a source close to the former Comedy Central star.

Colbert Has 'No Interest'

Stephen Colbert rejected MSNBC's offer, insisting he has no interest in delivering the news.
Source: MEGA

Colbert rejected MSNBC's offer, insisting he has no interest in delivering the news.

"He spent a decade skewering the news – he's not interested in delivering the news."

The rejection was particularly bad luck for the news channel, which seemingly can't attract viewers with anyone other than 52-year-old network star Rachel Maddow, who recently returned to a cushy once-a-week schedule on Monday nights.

Ever since Maddow scaled back her airtime, the network has been fumbling for a worthy successor. First came Alex Wagner, whose brief run failed to generate Maddow-level ratings.

Now, the slot has been turned over to former President Joe Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesdays through Fridays – and the results have been disastrous.

Rachel Maddow's reduced airtime left MSNBC scrambling for a reliable successor.
Source: MEGA

Rachel Maddow's reduced airtime left MSNBC scrambling for a reliable successor.

The former White House mouthpiece launched The Briefing with Jen Psaki on May 6 and averaged just 971,000 viewers in the month, losing almost half of Maddow's audience average of 1.89 million viewers since January alone.

The 46-year-old ex-bureaucrat is also losing more than half of Maddow's viewers in the coveted 25-to-54 age demo.

The only other host with a mainstream following is Joe Scarborough – but even he and wife Mika Brzezinski lost 40 percent of their audience immediately after the election of Donald Trump and a subsequent meeting with the new prez in what was perceived by liberal viewers as groveling.

Colbert's Avoiding A Sinking Ship

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski saw a 40 percent ratings drop after meeting Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski saw a 40 percent ratings drop after meeting Donald Trump.

However, the show has seen a rebound in the months.

"Execs thought Jen's name recognition and Beltway ties would bring in viewers, but it hasn't worked," shared a source.

The play for Colbert was a desperate grab for star power, according to an insider.

"Stephen's looking for a lifeboat," said the source. "But he's not about to jump onto a sinking ship."

