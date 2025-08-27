EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert's Massive MSNBC Snub! Newly Fired Late-Night Host Rejects Gig With Failing Network After CBS Pulled The Plug On His Own Show

Flailing MSNBC is frantically trying to beef up its on-air talent team to win back viewers – but it already has a big swing-and-a-miss with recently sacked late-night icon Stephen Colbert.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the spiraling cable news network made a desperate effort to woo the liberal laugh-maker but was flatly rejected by the soon-to-be jobless Late Show host.

"Stephen is flattered, but it's a hard no," confirmed a source close to the former Comedy Central star.