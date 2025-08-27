Your tip
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Makes Fresh Dig at Royals in New Netflix Series by Moaning She Was Forced to Wear 'Inauthentic' Nude-Colored Tights on Duty

Picture of Meghan Markle, Kate MIddleton and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has made a fresh dig at her in-laws while promoting her new Netflix series claiming she was forced to wear nude-colored tights on royal duty.

Aug. 27 2025, Published 7:10 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle has made another bizarre dig at the Royals — claiming she was forced to wear "nude-colored" tights.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess, 44, made the comment while promoting the latest series of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan in which she moaned about feeling "inauthentic" while wearing them on duty.

Fresh Jibe At Royals

Picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan could node resist reopening old wounds with in-laws courtesy of latest cutting comment.

Asked if she found any "tension" between appearing "relatable" while also being a duchess, she replied "No. I'm just being myself."

But she then could not resist reopening old wounds with her in-laws, including Kate Middleton.

Meghan said: "It was different several years ago where I couldn't be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time.

"It is an example of when you're able to dress the way you want to dress, and you're able to say the things that are true, and you're able to show up in a space really organically and authentically, that's being comfortable in your own skin."

Harry's Dull Diet

Picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan also moaned about husband Prince Harry not liking lobster.

The mother of two then added: "Right now I don’t feel I need to prove anything."

Series two of With Love, Meghan was released by Netflix on Tuesday morning following poor ratings for the first earlier this year, when it came 383nd in the streaming giant’s global rankings.

It sees Meghan back in the kitchen, and at one point she inserts a hand up a chicken as she preps a meal.

She says to the camera: "What a glamorous and ladylike shot — it's what has to be done."

Meghan also reveals husband Prince Harry has a dull diet and does not like lobster, to which guest chef José Andrés replied: "No way. And you married him?"

Harry No-Show

Markle did admit she misses a radio station in England.
Source: Netflix

The Duchess goes it alone in the second series of With Love, Meghan as Harry barely features.

Meghan also tells how she makes hot breakfast for her kids Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, every morning, and called it a "sacred time."

She said: "Fried eggs and pancakes, but I like to do surprize pancakes for the kids, so I always put some ground flaxseeds, pour some chia seeds in.

"Lili will ask me, 'Can I have chia seeds? I want it to have freckles.'

"The ritual of breakfast is a sacred time as a family.

"You just take a minute of calm before the day."

Harry, 40, does not appear in the programme, featuring in only two photos, one of which shows him dancing with his new wife at their wedding reception in 2018, two years before the couple fled to the U.S.

Source: @Meghan;Instagram

Meghan's latest Netflix series was released on Tuesday.

However Meghan reveals he was the first to say the "L" word when they were dating.

Fashion designer guest Tan France asked her: “Was there a moment when you realised you loved this guy?”

She said it was on their third date when they camped in Botswana.

Asked who uttered the words "I love you" first, she replied: "He told me."

The first series of With Love, Meghan was savaged by critics but the ex-Suits star believes her naysayers are secretly inspired by her cooking.

photo of meghan markle
Source: Netflix

Meghan has hit back at the many critics of her debut series.

She said: "If you know the audience and know your demographic, well they loved the show, my partners loved the show, and that's why we have season two, and why we have more fun coming.

"I think often times the negative voices, are they saying negative things and then secretly going home and making single skillet spaghetti?

"Possibly, and that’s all right.

"They are trying to pay their bills and that's for them to sort out if they are comfortable doing it at someone else's detriment."

