Meghan Markle Suffers Another Blow: Taylor Swift's Bombshell Engagement Upstages Royal's 'Disappointing' Netflix Return in 'Karmic Payback'

Markle desperately needs the second season of With Love, Meghan to be a success. The first season, which aired in March, finished in a dismal 383rd place among Netflix's most-viewed shows in the first half of 2025. There are currently no plans for a third season of the show, although Markle has a With Love, Meghan holiday special in the works for December.

After that, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will only work with the streamer on a first-look basis, as opposed to their exclusive partnership, which has come to an end.

Her series is also a launch pad for the Duchess' As Ever product line, which she created in a partnership with the streamer. Markle is using her shortbread and other products on the show in hopes of goosing sales.

After launching the brand in the spring, Markle crowed about how her items quickly sold out, only to be accused of not having enough stock to make the sales tallies seem impressive.

Since then, the former Suits star made sure to have plenty of her 2024 As ever rosé on hand for purchase, only to have the wine's demand plummet due to the high price and poor reviews for her first attempt with the 2023 version.