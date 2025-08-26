EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's '$600K' Engagement Ring Is 'Exceptionally Rare and Desirable' — We Reveal All The Details About The Singer's New Rock From NFL Star Travis Kelce

Kelce appeared to have put plenty of thought into exactly how he wanted to ask Swift to marry him. He was seen getting down on one knee in a lush garden setting that featured a giant floral arch and two huge vases filled with pink and white roses, as well as other gorgeous blooms.

Swift wore a navy and white pinstripe Polo Ralph Lauren sundress for the moment she became a bride-to-be. She was seen holding Kelce's cheeks as he asked her to marry him, while he had his hands on her hips.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the Cruel Summer songstress captioned the engagement announcement, with a sweet nod to her lyrical skills and the Kansas City Chiefs star's athletic prowess.

The post also marked the first time Swift made Kelce Instagram official. The three-time Super Bowl champ officially hard-launched their romance on his page in July, sharing intimate photos of the couple's activities during his off-season.