EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's '$600K' Engagement Ring Is 'Exceptionally Rare and Desirable' — We Reveal All The Details About The Singer's New Rock From NFL Star Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce presented his new fiancée, Taylor Swift, with an engagement ring as unique and special as she is, and a top jewelry expert exclusively told RadarOnline.com what makes the bauble perfect for the pop superstar.
“Old cut diamonds have always been desirable and hard to come by, but this might make them even more rare," Ronnie Agami, owner of Universal Diamonds in Atlanta, explained about the stunning stone.
Pricey Bauble
Swift, 35, shared a close-up of the ring in one of the five engagement photos she posted via Instagram on Tuesday, August 26, when announcing she and Kelce, 35, are planning to marry after two years of dating.
"Elongated antique cushion cuts of this size, set in a handcrafted yellow gold ring, are exceptionally rare," Agami revealed about the incredible diamond Kelce selected.
He said for an eight to 10-carat stone of this quality, "you’re looking at a value in the range of $400,000 to $600,000.”
Dreamy Proposal
Kelce appeared to have put plenty of thought into exactly how he wanted to ask Swift to marry him. He was seen getting down on one knee in a lush garden setting that featured a giant floral arch and two huge vases filled with pink and white roses, as well as other gorgeous blooms.
Swift wore a navy and white pinstripe Polo Ralph Lauren sundress for the moment she became a bride-to-be. She was seen holding Kelce's cheeks as he asked her to marry him, while he had his hands on her hips.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the Cruel Summer songstress captioned the engagement announcement, with a sweet nod to her lyrical skills and the Kansas City Chiefs star's athletic prowess.
The post also marked the first time Swift made Kelce Instagram official. The three-time Super Bowl champ officially hard-launched their romance on his page in July, sharing intimate photos of the couple's activities during his off-season.
There's Always Haters
In a curious move, Swift disabled the comments on her post, preventing her fans and celebrity pals from sending along congratulatory wishes.
That may have been a smart idea, as critics of the couple were out in force on X, with one calling the Anti-Hero singer the "biggest attention seeker" for making the announcement so close to when the 2025 NFL season officially kicks off.
A second X user groaned: "KC NFL games will be unwatchable this season," with Swift in the stands as Kelce's fiancée.
Big Moves
Many fans felt an engagement announcement was imminent after Swift made her first-ever podcast appearance on Travis and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights on August 13.
The couple couldn’t hide their affection, with Travis repeatedly gushing about his love for the Grammy winner. She swooned over the Ohio native’s bold move — declaring on his podcast that he wanted to date her after seeing her in concert in July 2023 — calling it straight out of a 1980s John Hughes movie.
Swift said Travis' gesture was "standing outside with a boombox saying, 'I want to date you,'" adding that it was something she dreamed about since she was a teenager.
Travis later comforted his sweetie when she started to become emotional while discussing how she finally bought her masters back. He lovingly stroked her back and gazed at Swift, as she recalled breaking down and telling him the huge news through heaving tears of joy and relief.