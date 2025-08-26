Taylor Swift is 'an Attention Seeker': Pop Singer and Travis Kelce Brutally Ridiculed for Announcing Engagement Days Before NFL Season Starts... As Trolls Call It 'a PR Stunt to Stay Relevant'

In yet another internet-breaking moment, Swift, 35, announced her engagement with an Instagram post, which racked up over 12.5 million likes within an hour of being shared.

She captioned the post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The Paper Rings singer's post included several snaps from the romantic proposal set up, which gave dreamy secret garden vibes with lush greenery and oversized floral arrangements surrounding an arched trellis.

One shot captured Kelce, 35, down on one knee, and another caught an emotional embrace between the love birds after Swift said "Yes!"