Taylor Swift is 'an Attention Seeker': Pop Singer and Travis Kelce Brutally Ridiculed for Announcing Engagement Days Before NFL Season Starts... As Trolls Call It 'a PR Stunt to Stay Relevant'
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has finally proposed to girlfriend Taylor Swift after two years of dating – and internet trolls aren't happy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Loudmouthed critics on social media claimed Kelce's NFL games will now be "unwatchable" this season due to coverage of the highly anticipated engagement, while others accused Swift of being the "biggest attention seeker" for gleefully sharing her happy news with fans after announcing her 12th studio album.
Swift Announces Engagement to Kelce on Instagram
In yet another internet-breaking moment, Swift, 35, announced her engagement with an Instagram post, which racked up over 12.5 million likes within an hour of being shared.
She captioned the post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
The Paper Rings singer's post included several snaps from the romantic proposal set up, which gave dreamy secret garden vibes with lush greenery and oversized floral arrangements surrounding an arched trellis.
One shot captured Kelce, 35, down on one knee, and another caught an emotional embrace between the love birds after Swift said "Yes!"
Fans React to Swift and Kelce's Engagement
While Swifties lost their minds over news of the pop billionaire's engagement, NFL fans were less than thrilled to learn the Chiefs veteran would be consumed with wedding planning heading into the new season.
One X user wrote: "KC NFL games will be unwatchable this season."
Another mocked "Kelce's fantasy draft stock" has plummeted since Swift shared the Instagram post.
A third added: "Chiefs fans exist in a particularly interesting level of Hell… Super Bowl contenders every year, but forced to listen to the Swift-Kelce drama the entire time."
Others revived rumors about the couple's romance being a "PR relationship" and accused the Cruel Summer singer of orchestrating her proposal to promote her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Swift Hit With 'Attention Seeker' Accusations
It's no secret Swift is well aware she's amassed an army of obsessed and loyal fans who feed off the "Easter eggs" she sprinkles throughout her lyrics, album visuals, and marketing, hinting at her inspirations and unreleased music.
Swift has earned quite a Reputation for being a PR Mastermind. She's known for creating hype around her music with random, mysterious countdowns on her website and releasing limited-edition album variants to drive sales.
Her incessant planning has fueled rumors about her relationship being "a PR stunt," and many critics thought the timing of Swift's latest album announcement and engagement suspicious.
Swift's New Heights Podcast Appearance
One X user commented: "This is the most obvious pr stunt for her album."
Another mocked: “I'm putting out an album. You're starting the football season. How can we get the attention we crave?”
Others simply branded Swift the "biggest attention seeker" and joked about the "inevitable" divorce album.
News of Swift and Kelce's engagement comes after the pop star made her first appearance on her boyfriend's hit New Heights podcast to discuss The Life of a Showgirl.
Swift's rare and intimate chat with her boyfriend and his older brother and podcast host Jason Kelce pulled in a massive 1.3 million live viewers when it dropped on YouTube.