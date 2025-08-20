EXCLUSIVE: All the Signs Taylor Swift Secretly Collaborated With Huge Singing Star on New Album Before Bombshell Announcement

The pop star, 35, who wrapped her record-breaking 149-date Eras Tour last December, announced the album during her appearance on the New Heights " podcast, recorded with boyfriend Travis Kelce , 35, and his brother Jason, 36.

Taylor Swift has told pals she's been "bursting into tears of joy" over the arrival of her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which will arrive in the coming weeks – and RadarOnline.com can reveal some of her joy is down to her working with a huge A-list music star on the record.

"This is my brand new album The Life of a Showgirl," she said in the clip, posted at 12:12 with the caption: "Tay's 12th album is called… ."

The record follows 2024's The Tortured Poets Department, the year's best-selling album, and is rumored to mark a return to the pop sound of 1989 and Reputation.

The announcement comes after years of cryptic hints – known among fans as "Easter eggs" – leading many to believe the album would feature Sabrina Carpenter, 25.

Swift swapped her online branding to orange and kept the album cover hidden with an orange padlock on her website.