Aging Al Roker Sparks Fresh Health Fears with Insiders Forecasting Retirement as the Weatherman Celebrates 71st Birthday

Al Roker has sparked fresh fears for his health after a string of absences from his longtime post at the Today show.

Insiders claimed the beloved weather's recent "frail" appearance has sparked retirement discussions among NBC top brass, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Roker, who turned 71 on Wednesday, August 20, has been a fixture on the morning news show since 1996. In his nearly 30-years at the Today show, the meteorologist has rarely missed a taping except for his recent health issues.