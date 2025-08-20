Your tip
Al Roker

Aging Al Roker Sparks Fresh Health Fears with Insiders Forecasting Retirement as the Weatherman Celebrates 71st Birthday

Source: MEGA

Al Roker's absence from 'Today' has sparked fresh fears for his health.

Aug. 20 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Al Roker has sparked fresh fears for his health after a string of absences from his longtime post at the Today show.

Insiders claimed the beloved weather's recent "frail" appearance has sparked retirement discussions among NBC top brass, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Roker, who turned 71 on Wednesday, August 20, has been a fixture on the morning news show since 1996. In his nearly 30-years at the Today show, the meteorologist has rarely missed a taping except for his recent health issues.

Roker's Mysterious Absence From 'Today'

Source: MEGA

Roker has had a string of absences from the 'Today' show sparking concern for his health.

Fans were concerned when they tuned in on Roker's birthday and the weatherman was still missing from the typical 3rd Hour lineup. Last year for his milestone 70th birthday, the show pulled out all the stops to celebrate on-air and highlight Roker's accomplishments at the network.

But there was no sappy happy birthday montage video played on Wednesday as another episode aired without him, leaving Dylan Dreyer and Bill Karins to take turns filling in for the 71-year-old.

Concerned viewers speculated whether or not Roker was okay or if he was considering leaving the show after nearly three decades.

Wife Deborah Robert Shares Update on Roker

Photo of Deborah Roberts and Al Roker
Source: @DEBROBERTSABC/INSTAGRAM

Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shared vacation photos clearing the air on where the weatherman has been.

As chatter about Roker's future at Today increased, the weatherman's wife of 29-years Deborah Roberts took to social media to clear the air about where her husband has been.

She shared a carousel post of vacation photos with Roker on Instagram captioned, "The beauty of Italy in August. Sunny. Quiet. Lovely. #grateful #heart."

In a follow-up post, the ABC News host gave a birthday shoutout to her husband, writing: "To the man who brings life, love and laughs to my world, a heartfelt happy birthday. Your kindness, joy and generosity are boundless blessings. Love you so much!"

Roker appeared to be celebrating his birthday in style as Roberts shared a photo of the weatherman holding a wine glass while posing with a cake on her Instagram Story along with the caption, "Cake and champagne for breakfast!"

Network Execs Use 'Health' as Excuse to Push Out Roker

Photo of Al Roker
Source: MEGA

Roker was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery in 2022 for blood clots in his lung and legs.

While Roberts' post calmed fans' fears of the beloved TV host possibly battling another illness, insiders claimed NBC executives could use Roker's health as a "polite" excuse to force him into retirement.

An insider said: "Yes, Al's had medical scares. But the timing of these 'concerns' are sketchier than a seven-day forecast."

Sources alleged top brass may use "health" as a polite excuse to push the Today veteran off the show and into retirement.

Roker has suffered a series of health setbacks in recent years. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent surgery to remove his prostate in 2020.

Two years later he was hospitalized in November 2022 for blood clots in his lung and leg, which were likely related to a previous COVID illness. Two ulcers caused severe internal bleeding, requiring Roker to have emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder and resect his colon.

Months later he underwent a knee replacement revision surgery in May 2023.

Bosses 'Want Some Fresh' to Replace Roker on 'Today'

Photo of Al Roker
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed network bosses 'want someone fresh' and 'TikTok-friendly' to replace Roker.

Despite Roker being one of the most beloved morning news hosts on-air, a longtime producer claimed NBC bosses "want someone fresh, less 'classic Al,' more TikTok-friendly."

The well-placed source added: "This is ageism wrapped in a Band-Aid."

Another insider chirped: "He's the last link to the (Matt) Lauer era – and they're looking to clean house.

"They're calling it a 'reboot' – while we're calling it a boot out the door. TV doesn't like to age and neither do network execs."

