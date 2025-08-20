EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston's Stalker Nightmare Has Turned Her Into 'Full-On White Witch' — As She Admits to Filling Her Fortress Mansion With Crystals to Banish Negative Energy
Jennifer Aniston has turned her fortress home into a white witch-style sanctuary following her stalker ordeal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In May, the Friends actress, 56, was left shaken to her core when a 48-year-old man from Mississippi allegedly stalked her, bombarding her with messages from March 2023 to May 2025, before crashing his car into her gate while she was at home.
What Has Aniston Done For Protection?
He now faces felony stalking and vandalism charges, preceded by a judge ordering mental-health evaluations, and has pleaded not guilty.
Since then, Aniston says the home has become more than a shelter; it's her "spiritual fortress," a source told us.
"Jennifer is now into white witch-style ways to ward off evil spirits from her home," the insider claimed. "She thinks that, combined with her increased security, will keep her safe."
Details About Her Mansion Revealed
The source claimed her kooky beliefs are being backed by her new hippy-dippy hypnotherapist lover, Jim Curtis.
Aniston is now holed up in a $21million mid-century house designed by A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, perched above Los Angeles.
Inside, she has curated a tranquil refuge – including cream couches, white peonies, taper candles, panoramic glass walls overlooking the city, and a screen-free, spa-like atmosphere.
She has admitted she has filled her home with crystals to banish negative "nerves" from the mansion.
Aniston recently opened the doors of her Los Angeles home to Vanity Fair, declaring it a sanctuary from the pressures of both Hollywood and the wider world.
She said when told during the chat, it exudes calmness: "Good! That's the whole point."
And while gesturing towards the outside world, she added: "Out there, it causes nerves. In here, there should be no nerves."
Aniston added: "I've basically incorporated all of the healing modalities in order to create a calm environment in the chaos of the wonderful industry and the world at large."
The home features crystals, including raw amethyst and a white stone for clarity, an incense holder decorated with crows, and a curated selection of design books.
Aniston's Bond With 'Friends' Co-star
Aniston also shared her passion for interior design, a hobby she shares with her longtime Friends co-star Courteney Cox, 59.
She said: "We usually talk interior design. It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it's what we love. It's our love language."
The actress went on to babble about how she curates her life around architecture, animals, hair, and spiritual affirmations to find inspiration without being overwhelmed by online noise.
She added: "I try to stay away from the noise as much as possible. "Thankfully, my algorithm is animals, architecture, hair, and spiritual affirmations. So it's not that doomy."