EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone 'Raging' He Couldn't Get This Huge A-Lister to Play 'Rambo' As Action Franchise Gets Yet Another Reboot

Speaking last year on The Tonight Show, Stallone recalled how Gosling had confessed to being obsessed with the character as a child – which made him want to "hand the baton" of the Rambo part to the star.

Sly said: "(Ryan) goes, 'I was fascinated by Rambo, and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo and people would chase me away and I still didn't stop.' He just kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo, and I thought, 'This is interesting. If I ever pass the baton, I'll pass it on to him because he loves the character.'"

Another source close to the actor also told us: "Sylvester was raging when he found out the studio had gone with Noah instead. He felt Ryan brought a depth and edge that would have honored the legacy, while Noah – in his eyes – just doesn't carry the same gravitas. It's not personal against Noah, but Sly's fiercely protective of Rambo."

Centineo, known for To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Black Adam and The Recruit, will lead the new film, scheduled to begin production in early 2026 in Thailand.

Jalmari Helander will direct from a screenplay by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, with Lionsgate tipped to distribute.