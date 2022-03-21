'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Star Lana Condor Dishes On Engagement, Why Love Triangles Are A 'No-Go' In Grazia Cover Story

“Something I loved and will always love with To All the Boys… is that everyone falls in love. Period. Asian girls fall in love, too, and it’s not a weird mystery,” Condor explained. “I don’t understand why love stories in the past — and still right now — have been reserved only for white people. That’s not fair nor is it realistic.”

Condor’s longtime boyfriend, actor and musician Anthony De La Torre, proposed in January 2022 after six years of dating. They began their romance in 2015 after being introduced to each other at an Emmy nominee's reception.

She mentioned how there is a “weird misconception that love has to be difficult,” noting when it's right, there will be a lot more clarity and a lot less confusion.