EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Set for War With Sleazy Site STILL Carrying Leaked Nudes' of Diva Duchess
Fuming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly "set for a legal battle with a sleazy website that claims it is linked to terror outfit ISIS – which is still carrying photos it says show the Duchess of Sussex topless."
The site first published snaps of Meghan claiming to be from a larger set of nude snaps it said had been stolen from Harry's wife years ago, but RadarOnline.com can reveal they are still live.
The Past Nude Photos Scandal
It is the same site – which we are not naming to avoid giving it publicity – that has repeatedly caused outrage and been threatened with legal action for leaking X-rated snaps of celebrities, including U.S. stars such as Miley Cyrus.
The site first posted the "leaked nudes" of Markle several years ago, and sources tell us Harry and the duchess are "raging" they are still live – and are now "seriously thinking about taking legal action to have them removed for good."
The site has printed two snaps that appear to show Meghan with the heading: "Meghan Markle Nude Leak Preview."
It also attacks the duchess, 43, over her mixed-race heritage, calling her a "savage Sub-Saharan."
A royal source said Prince Harry, 40 – who has always been fiercely protective of Markle – and his wife are reportedly set to "go to war with the site" and launch legal action over its claim it has genuine snaps of her naked.
The site's allegedly leaked snaps appear to show Meghan draped in a towel lying on a sofa, while another shows her leaning over topless.
The site covers Meghan's breasts in the second snap with Arabic writing.
It says it is releasing the photos as part of its plan to force the withdrawal of UK soldiers from "Muslim holy lands."
A message alongside the pictures read: "Glorious news brothers! We have just received a report that the celebrity nude leak wing of ISIS has acquired future English Princess Meghan Markle's nude photos, and that they have leaked a preview of them (as you can see in the pics above and below) along with a list of demands."
It goes on to list the trio of demands, stating they must be met to avoid the rest of the set of stolen Meghan pictures being released more widely online.
The site says: "As you can see from the list below our brothers in ISIS' demands are extremely reasonable, and with the British royal crown already teetering on the edge of collapse due to the shame of having a savage Sub-Saharan like Meghan marrying into the family, we fully expect them to comply to keep these scandalous photos under wraps."
It says its first demand is "the immediate withdrawal of all UK troops from Muslim holy lands."
Another is the delivery of "the finest sheep in England" to the Syria/Iraqi border.
Site Targeting Celebrities
The site's claim it is linked to ISIS has previously been dismissed as satire, but it has repeatedly targeted celebrities and is carrying hundreds of genuine photos and videos of stars naked as part of its war against high-profile names.
It is also still carrying snaps of Meghan that claim to show her sunbathing topless – which she later denied were genuine.
It was claimed the snaps were taken on the Greek island of Mykonos in 2005, when the Toronto-based Suits actress was on holiday with her ex-husband, film producer Trevor Engelson.
However, sources said that they are not of Markle.
A source told us: "This disgusting site's threat it will release a full set of nude images of Meghan unless some ridiculous demands are met will be taken very seriously by Harry and his wife."