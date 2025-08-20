Back To Work: Kelly Clarkson Returning to 'The Voice' After Short Absence Following Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Death at 48 From Cancer
Kelly Clarkson has started to pick up the pieces after the death of her ex-husband and father of her two children, Brandon Blackstock.
The American Idol winner is set to return to The Voice as a coach following a brief absence in the aftermath of Blackstock's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blackstock died aged 48 on August 7 following a private three-year battle with cancer.
Clarkson Puts Career on Hold
Clarkson, 43, filed for divorce from Blackstock, who previously served as the singer's manager, in June 2020 after seven-years of marriage. The Since U Been Gone singer and music manager welcomed two children together – daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington, 9.
After a bitter legal battle, the ex-couple's divorce was finalized in 2022. A source reportedly said Blackstock was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, after his split from Clarkson.
A day before Blackstock's family confirmed his death, Clarkson announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency shows because her "children's father has been ill" and she needed to be "fully present" for them.
Clarkson's Brief Absence From 'The Voice'
The mother-of-two also missed one taping of Season 29 of the hit NBC singing competition show, The Voice: Battle of the Champions, which took place in the immediate aftermath of the 48-year-old's death.
While Clarkson was grieving the loss of her ex-husband, Jennifer Hudson reportedly stepped up and filled in for Clarkson as a coach during rehearsals for battle rounds.
Clarkson is now set to return as a coach alongside John Legend and Adam Levine, marking the first time the panel will feature former winners.
Reba McEntire Returns to 'The Voice' After Ex Step-son Blackstock's Death
Filming for The Voice Season 28 has also kicked off with coaches Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire, who was married to Blackstock's father Narvel from 1989 to 2015.
It was initially unclear if McEntire would be able to return for Season 28 after her former step-son's death, but insiders claimed everything has been sorted and the country music star is filming and "sticking to all her commitments."
As for Clarkson's return to her daytime talk show, the seventh season is also said to be on schedule to start production in early September as planned.
Will 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Continue?
RadarOnline.com previously reported Clarkson's mysterious absence from her talk show earlier this year. At the time, insiders claimed the host was out was due to a "personal matter" that did not directly involve her.
Rumors soon began to swirl about whether or not The Kelly Clarkson Show would continue at all amid Clarkson's personal issues, especially given her contract expires next year. Sources noted the singer-songwriter winner has been working nonstop and wanted to spend more time with her children.
Sources have since revealed Clarkson's absences were due to Blackstock's cancer battle. Staff on her show were reportedly informed of his illness but did not disclose the information out of respect for the host and her loved ones.