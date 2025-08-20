Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kelly Clarkson

Back To Work: Kelly Clarkson Returning to 'The Voice' After Short Absence Following Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Death at 48 From Cancer

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is set to return to 'The Voice' after a brief absence due to ex Brandon Blackstock's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Published 8:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kelly Clarkson has started to pick up the pieces after the death of her ex-husband and father of her two children, Brandon Blackstock.

The American Idol winner is set to return to The Voice as a coach following a brief absence in the aftermath of Blackstock's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Blackstock died aged 48 on August 7 following a private three-year battle with cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Clarkson Puts Career on Hold

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson postponed her Vegas residency shows a day before Blackstock's death to be 'fully present' for her children.

Clarkson, 43, filed for divorce from Blackstock, who previously served as the singer's manager, in June 2020 after seven-years of marriage. The Since U Been Gone singer and music manager welcomed two children together – daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington, 9.

After a bitter legal battle, the ex-couple's divorce was finalized in 2022. A source reportedly said Blackstock was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, after his split from Clarkson.

A day before Blackstock's family confirmed his death, Clarkson announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency shows because her "children's father has been ill" and she needed to be "fully present" for them.

Article continues below advertisement

Clarkson's Brief Absence From 'The Voice'

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson missed one taping of 'The Voice' Season 29 in the aftermath of Blackstock's death.

The mother-of-two also missed one taping of Season 29 of the hit NBC singing competition show, The Voice: Battle of the Champions, which took place in the immediate aftermath of the 48-year-old's death.

While Clarkson was grieving the loss of her ex-husband, Jennifer Hudson reportedly stepped up and filled in for Clarkson as a coach during rehearsals for battle rounds.

Clarkson is now set to return as a coach alongside John Legend and Adam Levine, marking the first time the panel will feature former winners.

Article continues below advertisement

Reba McEntire Returns to 'The Voice' After Ex Step-son Blackstock's Death

Photo of Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire, who was married to Blackstock's father for nearly 30 years, has also resumed filming of 'The Voice' Season 28.

Filming for The Voice Season 28 has also kicked off with coaches Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire, who was married to Blackstock's father Narvel from 1989 to 2015.

It was initially unclear if McEntire would be able to return for Season 28 after her former step-son's death, but insiders claimed everything has been sorted and the country music star is filming and "sticking to all her commitments."

As for Clarkson's return to her daytime talk show, the seventh season is also said to be on schedule to start production in early September as planned.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
ellen degeneres plans hollywood comeback career hit claims

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres' Return to Hollywood! 'Queen of Mean' Quietly Plotting Her Comeback to Showbiz After 'Toxic Bully' Claims Destroyed Her Career

Photo of Harrison Ford

EXCLUSIVE: Movie Icon Harrison Ford, 83, Talks Retirement Plans After Conquering the Hollywood Scene for the Last Five Decades

Will 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Continue?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson was absence from her talk show earlier this year due to Blackstock's illness.

RadarOnline.com previously reported Clarkson's mysterious absence from her talk show earlier this year. At the time, insiders claimed the host was out was due to a "personal matter" that did not directly involve her.

Rumors soon began to swirl about whether or not The Kelly Clarkson Show would continue at all amid Clarkson's personal issues, especially given her contract expires next year. Sources noted the singer-songwriter winner has been working nonstop and wanted to spend more time with her children.

Sources have since revealed Clarkson's absences were due to Blackstock's cancer battle. Staff on her show were reportedly informed of his illness but did not disclose the information out of respect for the host and her loved ones.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.