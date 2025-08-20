EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres' Return to Hollywood! 'Queen of Mean' Quietly Plotting Her Comeback to Showbiz After 'Toxic Bully' Claims Destroyed Her Career

Disgraced former talk queen bee Ellen DeGeneres is planning to cool her heels in England for several more years, but insiders said she'd jump at the chance to return to the U.S. if a good gig comes up – and she's hitting up a ton of her old Tinseltown buds to help make it happen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 67-year-old former talk show host stepped down from her gig in 2022 on the heels of a reputation-tarnishing scandal where staffers on her hit series accused her of contributing to a toxic workplace.