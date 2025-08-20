EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres' Return to Hollywood! 'Queen of Mean' Quietly Plotting Her Comeback to Showbiz After 'Toxic Bully' Claims Destroyed Her Career
Disgraced former talk queen bee Ellen DeGeneres is planning to cool her heels in England for several more years, but insiders said she'd jump at the chance to return to the U.S. if a good gig comes up – and she's hitting up a ton of her old Tinseltown buds to help make it happen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 67-year-old former talk show host stepped down from her gig in 2022 on the heels of a reputation-tarnishing scandal where staffers on her hit series accused her of contributing to a toxic workplace.
Ellen's Comeback Plans
Now, an insider said: "It seems utterly delusional to her pals, but she really believes she can go home again and jump-start her old career.
"She's had a chance to regroup in England – she's refreshed, and enough time has passed so she can slowly work her way back to where she believes she belongs, on TV and being the biggest talk show host in America despite her horrific fall from grace."
The shamed former host packed up and moved overseas to the Cotswolds with wife Portia de Rossi, 52, in November 2024, seeking a simpler life away from the right-wing politics of America.
Ellen's Leaning On Hollywood Pals
The couple initially settled in a farmhouse they purchased for approximately $20 million. They've recently listed it for $30 million after finding a nearby property that has more room for De Rossi's horses.
But after a year of rural living, DeGeneres seems ready for a change, saying: "I want to have fun. I want to do something. I do like my chickens, but I'm a little bit bored."
Despite the scandal and move across the Atlantic, the insider notes that "Ellen still has people to hit up that were loyal to her from the show, like Kris Jenner and Jen Aniston, who said they'd have her back.
"And now she's holding them to their promises to quietly spread the word that Ellen is available.
"Sure, she's enjoying her time in England, plus these deals take a long time to negotiate, but she's ready to go again and rebuild her TV empire. If she got a good gig, of course she'd leap at it."