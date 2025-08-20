EXCLUSIVE: Movie Icon Harrison Ford, 83, Talks Retirement Plans After Conquering the Hollywood Scene for the Last Five Decades
"I love telling stories. I love pretending to be someone else," Harrison Ford said in the new issue of Variety.
And don't expect the 83-year-old to stop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Retirement Plans?
The actor, who just nabbed his first Emmy nod for Apple TV+'s Shrinking, told the mag he has no thoughts about retiring. "That's one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor," he said, "was that they need old people, too, to play old people's parts."
Indeed, when he first started out – the Chicago native was paid $150 a week as a contract player – Ford thought he'd play the kind of guys who stay in the background. "I never expected to be anything more than a character actor," he admitted.
Harrison's Incredible Success In Hollywood
"I never wanted to be anything more than somebody that made a living as an actor."
Things, of course, turned out differently for him as he went on to star in such blockbusters as Star Wars and Indiana Jones, and so many more iconic films.
"In the movie business," he said, "you always go in wanting to be successful, but you don't always expect to be."