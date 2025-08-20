EXCLUSIVE: Movie Icon Harrison Ford, 83, Talks Retirement Plans After Conquering the Hollywood Scene for the Last Five Decades

The actor, who just nabbed his first Emmy nod for Apple TV+'s Shrinking, told the mag he has no thoughts about retiring. "That's one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor," he said, "was that they need old people, too, to play old people's parts."

Indeed, when he first started out – the Chicago native was paid $150 a week as a contract player – Ford thought he'd play the kind of guys who stay in the background. "I never expected to be anything more than a character actor," he admitted.