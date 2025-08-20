EXCLUSIVE: Kiss-Cam Cash for Gwyneth Paltrow! Coldplay's Chris Martin's Ex-wife Mocks Cheating Astronomer CEO and Mistress Over Exposed Affair In Cheeky Clip
Filthy rich Gwyneth Paltrow couldn't pass up a quick payday to shame the cheating Coldplay kiss-cam couple by shooting a promo for the company where they both worked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR exec Kristin Cabot's affair was exposed during a Coldplay concert in Boston. When they realized they were on the giant screen, Cabot, 52, hid her face while Byron, 50, ducked for cover.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin – who consciously uncoupled from ex-wife Paltrow in 2016 after 13 years of marriage – called them out, saying, "Whoa, look at these two."
Gwyneth's Business Move From The Scandal
It turned out that Byron and Cabot were both married to other people – and have since resigned from their jobs.
Sources said Paltrow, 52, jumped at the chance to serve as the firm's "temporary" spokesperson – and rub the cheaters' faces in the mud.
"Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones," the actress quipped in a video posted to LinkedIn. She then explained a bit about the firm's services, teasing, "We've been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation."
Gwyneth Getting Backlash For The Joke
EXCLUSIVE: Has Christina Aguilera Gone Too Far? Singer Sparks Concern With 'Skin and Bones' Figure After Major Weight Loss and Plastic Surgery Obsession
It's not known how much the Goop founder got paid.
"It was hilarious to Gwyneth, but no one around her thinks that. It really was a cold thing to do. She was laughing at a serious situation that likely shattered the families of both the cheaters," said a source.
"There may not be a whole lot of sympathy for them, but for Gwyneth to make it a public joke and profit from it is coming across as poor taste."