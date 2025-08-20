EXCLUSIVE: Kiss-Cam Cash for Gwyneth Paltrow! Coldplay's Chris Martin's Ex-wife Mocks Cheating Astronomer CEO and Mistress Over Exposed Affair In Cheeky Clip

Filthy rich Gwyneth Paltrow couldn't pass up a quick payday to shame the cheating Coldplay kiss-cam couple by shooting a promo for the company where they both worked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR exec Kristin Cabot's affair was exposed during a Coldplay concert in Boston. When they realized they were on the giant screen, Cabot, 52, hid her face while Byron, 50, ducked for cover.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin – who consciously uncoupled from ex-wife Paltrow in 2016 after 13 years of marriage – called them out, saying, "Whoa, look at these two."