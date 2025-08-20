EXCLUSIVE: Has Christina Aguilera Gone Too Far? Singer Sparks Concern With 'Skin and Bones' Figure After Major Weight Loss and Plastic Surgery Obsession
Scary-skinny Christina Aguilera is looking more and more unrecognizable thanks to a near-starvation diet and plastic surgery spree and now her worried friends are begging her to stop before she endangers her health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fans were shocked by her skeletal appearance at a promotional event in London for her new project, Burlesque: The Musical – her sunken cheeks and scrawny arms and legs drew more attention than the songs she wrote for the show.
Christina's Weight Loss
"She eats like a sparrow and she's lost a ton of weight," said an insider. "She's been going overboard for a long time and her skin-and-bones frame is a shocking sight to behold. She's constantly on a diet and measuring portions when she does eat.
"It must be having a detrimental effect on her health by now!"
A fan posted on X, "Eyes already looking sunk in and it's definitely giving late stages of Ozempic abuse."
One medical expert, who has not treated Aguilera, told RadarOnlilne.com: "If she's using Ozempic, that's not a good idea – unless it's for diabetes. Weight loss is a side effect of the medication, [but] it's not what it's for. There are risks involved, including constant nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea and vomiting."
According to sources, Aguilera has also become "addicted" to cosmetic procedures.
"She's going to the plastic surgeon's office for regular nip/tucks that no one around her thinks she needs," said a source. "The stuff they say she's had done is astounding, everything from Botox to fillers, liposuction, breast implants and lasering."
Aguilera's rep blasts suggestions that the star is reliant on plastic surgery and extreme dieting as "gross" and "fabricated."
Plastic Surgery Rumors
But Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen, of roberthcohenmd.com, who has not treated Aguilera, told RadarOnline.com: "I believe that she has maintained a regimen of regular small-dose neurotoxin [Botox] treatments and small amounts of fillers, which will maintain her natural beauty.
"It seems that she has had some lip filler, as both her upper and lower lips appear more full. More recent pictures demonstrate that her breasts may have been minimally augmented with either a minimally invasive Vampire Breast Augmentation or a surgical breast augmentation."