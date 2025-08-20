EXCLUSIVE: Has Christina Aguilera Gone Too Far? Singer Sparks Concern With 'Skin and Bones' Figure After Major Weight Loss and Plastic Surgery Obsession

"She eats like a sparrow and she's lost a ton of weight," said an insider. "She's been going overboard for a long time and her skin-and-bones frame is a shocking sight to behold. She's constantly on a diet and measuring portions when she does eat.

"It must be having a detrimental effect on her health by now!"

A fan posted on X, "Eyes already looking sunk in and it's definitely giving late stages of Ozempic abuse."

One medical expert, who has not treated Aguilera, told RadarOnlilne.com: "If she's using Ozempic, that's not a good idea – unless it's for diabetes. Weight loss is a side effect of the medication, [but] it's not what it's for. There are risks involved, including constant nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea and vomiting."

According to sources, Aguilera has also become "addicted" to cosmetic procedures.