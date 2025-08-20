EXCLUSIVE: Coldplay Cheater Busted on OnlyFans! Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Spent $250k for X-rated Material From Models... Before Getting Caught Having an Affair at Concert
Things are getting worse for caught-on-kiss-cam cheater Andy Byron, who was forced from his CEO position at Astronomer after the world saw him breaking every corporate rule by cuddling with his cute HR chief, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now the 50-year-old former top dog at the tech company is facing allegations he dumped $250K on OnlyFans for steamy videos, digital chats and other X-rated content with multiple OnlyFans creators.
The corporate horndog saw his world fall apart after he and Cabot, 52 – who is also married with kids – were shown canoodling on the stadium "kiss cam" before comically scrambling to hide their faces.
CEO's Crisis Continues With OnlyFans Scandal
That cringe-worthy sequence prompted the band's frontman, Chris Martin, to quip: "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," with the video exploding on the internet.
The social media maelstrom cost Byron and Cabot their jobs, and may end their marriages, too, according to multiple sources.
But matters have gone from bad to worse for the shamed mogul, who The Blast reported shelled out up to $40,000 for sexy video calls with a 23-year-old OnlyFans model named Sophie Rain.
OnlyFans Allegations
Sophie, whose real name is reportedly Izabella Blair, is not commenting on the alleged dalliance with Byron, telling The Blast: "I don't disclose my donors," but applauded Coldplay for exposing Byron's randy ways.
"I am a huge fan of Coldplay. I'm glad this happened," Sophie told The Blast of her alleged donor's public outing. "Cheaters are the worst people on this planet."
But that hasn't stopped Brazilian model Camilla Araujo, 29, the creator of the so-called "Bop House" – a collective of OnlyFans content creators in Fort Lauderdale, Florida – from spilling the beans on Byron's alleged internet activities.
Taylor Swift Exchanged Vows With... Gigi Hadid! Singer and Victoria's Secret Model Pledged to 'Be a Huge Part of Wedding Planning' for Each Other After Securing Rings
"This isn't just about one person," Araujo told The Blast. "I saw the receipts. We're talking a quarter million in sub fees, custom content and video calls! Not just with Sophie, with multiple girls."
RadarOnline.com unsuccessfully sought comment from Byron, his wife, Megan Kerrigan, Sophie and Araujo. But disgraced Kerrigan apparently has a standing offer to join Araujo in South Florida if she wishes.
"I reached out to Megan directly through a few of my contacts," Araujo said. "I told her she's not alone. Women need to stand together when someone tries to humiliate and betray them like this, especially in such a public way.
"I let her know that I am here for her."