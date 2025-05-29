EXCLUSIVE: Behind the Doors of the ‘Feminist Playboy Mansion’ — Packed With Online Porn Stars Making $10MILLION a Month

"He didn't understand it," she said in the clip. "But I don't do this for him – I do it for me."

Her videos now have over 426 million likes.

One member, Julia Filippo, also 23, joined the house originally as an assistant.

After launching her own OnlyFans account, she made $54,000 in a week.

A viral TikTok clip shows another member laughing and saying: "Y'all are sick f---- because she looks 12."

While Filippo is of legal age, the comment ignited a firestorm, with critics accusing the group of blurring ethical lines.

Summer Iris, 21, Ava Reyes, 22, Alina Rose, 24, and Aishah Sofey, 25, round out the group.

Sofey alone has 6.5million followers, while Rose has 5.8 million.

"They're not playing by the old rules of Hollywood," said a former TikTok brand consultant. "These girls know their audience – and they know how to sell fantasy."

But not everyone is convinced.

"It's dangerously close to glamorizing adult work to an underage audience," said a parent activist in LA. "TikTok was meant for kids. Now it's advertising sex work disguised as girl power."