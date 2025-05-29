EXCLUSIVE: Behind the Doors of the ‘Feminist Playboy Mansion’ — Packed With Online Porn Stars Making $10MILLION a Month
Sophie Rain is the 20-year-old who brags she's made $43million from OnlyFans in just a year – declaring: "People think I'm a walking contradiction. I'm a Christian, I've taken a vow of chastity – and yes, I still do this. It's my business."
And RadarOnline.com can reveal it's such big business a hub dubbed the 'Feminist Playboy Mansion' has been created as a content hub reserved for the world's wealthiest adult content creators.
In an investigation that throws open the doors of the Bop House, we can reveal Rain was its breakout star.
Mega-Money
The Bop House is the controversial new content center based in Los Angeles, the collective is made up of eight OnlyFans creators – all women – who together boast more than 33 million followers and reportedly pulled in $10million in a single month.
It's not just adult content they are pumping out – it's also PG-rated TikTok videos, filled with in-jokes, dance routines and confessional-style clips, which have gained an amazing 3.5 million followers.
But behind the scenes, it all boils down to very profitable sex work – worth a LOT of money.
"This is a new kind of fame," said a social media agent who has worked with several of the members. "They're not waiting for a man to put them on the cover of Playboy. They're doing it themselves – and they're making millions."
The group includes 23-year-old Camilla Araujo, considered the house's leader, who has 9.2 million TikTok followers and once went viral for confronting her brother about her career.
"He didn't understand it," she said in the clip. "But I don't do this for him – I do it for me."
Her videos now have over 426 million likes.
One member, Julia Filippo, also 23, joined the house originally as an assistant.
After launching her own OnlyFans account, she made $54,000 in a week.
A viral TikTok clip shows another member laughing and saying: "Y'all are sick f---- because she looks 12."
While Filippo is of legal age, the comment ignited a firestorm, with critics accusing the group of blurring ethical lines.
Summer Iris, 21, Ava Reyes, 22, Alina Rose, 24, and Aishah Sofey, 25, round out the group.
Sofey alone has 6.5million followers, while Rose has 5.8 million.
"They're not playing by the old rules of Hollywood," said a former TikTok brand consultant. "These girls know their audience – and they know how to sell fantasy."
But not everyone is convinced.
"It's dangerously close to glamorizing adult work to an underage audience," said a parent activist in LA. "TikTok was meant for kids. Now it's advertising sex work disguised as girl power."
The members maintain their content is of the PG variety – as TikTok forbids adult material – but critics argue the lines are too blurry.
Even the Bop House's name itself sparks debate.
For the uninitiated. 'Bop' stands for "baddie on point," a term reclaimed by the group to define empowered women profiting from their image.
But it also carries baggage, used in online circles as a slur.
"We're owning it," Rain said. "Just like women did with 'slut' and 'whore' before. It's ours now."
Camilla, in interviews, has called the backlash hypocritical.
"If this was Hugh Hefner's mansion, people would be celebrating it. But because it's women running the show, suddenly it's dangerous?" she said.
Content houses are nothing new – Jake Paul's Team Ten and the Hype House with Charli D'Amelio both pulled similar numbers in earlier waves of influencer culture.
But none have made as much, or caused as much friction, as this one.
"The money's real, the friendships are real – and the hate is real," said a former Bop House videographer. "But love it or loathe it, they're not going away."