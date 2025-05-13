Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Playboy

From Playboy Mansion to Tent Life: Ex-Model Who Once Lived with Hugh Hefner Now Homeless and Struggling to Find Work

Split photo of Louise Glover with Hugh Hefner, Louise Glover.
Source: @louiseglover/instagram;MEGA/jon bond

A former Playboy Bunny has traded in the iconic mansion for tent life – and is struggling to afford it.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 13 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A former Playboy beauty has ditched all-things luxury for a life adrift – but is now begging for fans to save her.

Louise Glover, one of Britain's top models, has officially turned to GoFundMe in hopes of raising money for a houseboat after being left homeless by the cost-of-living crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

louise glover mega jon bond
Source: MEGA/jon bond

Louise Glover has turned to GoFundMe to raise money for a houseboat after a recent rent increase.

Glover, who previously shacked up at the Playboy Mansion, revealed she was forced to set up camp in a $65 tent after "impossible" rent increases left her homeless six months ago.

The model, 42, has now turned to crowdfunding, hoping to raise around $10,000 to buy a boat she can call her own – which she says would provide her with "safety" and "security."

Article continues below advertisement

louise glover instagram
Source: @louiseglover/instagram

Glover used to party with Hefner in the Playboy Mansion before turning to tent life.

She explained: "I am applying for a lot of jobs and trying my best to find work. But it is so hard.

"I am hoping to go back to personal training and dog walking businesses once I am in one area again, then I can do my businesses again.

"Because otherwise I am all over the place so I can't be committed to anything. People say to me, 'Go get a job.'

"But I am all over the place. I am still homeless, so I am living day to day. "

Glover, who made hundreds of dollars a day at the peak of her 20-year career, had been paying roughly $590 a month for a room in a shared house in the upscale town of southeastern England.

But she faced financial difficulties after her businesses slowed down, just as her rent skyrocketed to be just over $800.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote on her GoFundMe page: "I’m trying to raise enough money to move forward to buy a small cabin boat to live on - something dry, safe, and simple, the boat doesn’t have to be perfect, just functional.

"For someone like me, a boat offers stability, affordable and realistic long-term housing solution.

"It gives me independence, security, and a chance to finally exhale. I’ll have a roof over my head, a door I can lock, and a space to call my own."

Article continues below advertisement

Glover's Exciting Days as a Playboy Bunny

louise glover playboy mansion tent hugh hefner work struggle
Source: @louiseglover/instagram

The model shifted out of her party lifestyle following a near-death experience from surgery.

Glover's life was once a glamorous whirlwind of parties with Hollywood stars while living rent-free at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion.

After becoming Playboy's Model of the Year at 20, she spent her twenties traveling the globe for photoshoots and celebrity events, enjoying luxury accommodations and champagne.

Described as the "British Carmen Electra," she mingled with A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, and Snoop Dogg at the iconic mansion's parties.

She previously referred to the peak of her career as "the best time, like another world."

Article continues below advertisement

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Emily Willis

Shocking Emily Willis Coma Update — With Rehab Center Fighting Back Against Lawsuit Lodged By Stricken Adult Star's Mom

oscar winning director and writer robert benton dead at

Director of Iconic Film 'Kramer v Kramer' Dead at 92 Nearly 50 Years After Winning Oscar Alongside Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Glover added: "I didn’t even think about it that much at the time, but I was hanging out with the biggest names in the world. I loved all the other Playboy models, we were like a family.

"I really liked Hugh, he was a total gentleman. The mansion was incredible, there was even a zoo there. Everything was pink and had the Playboy Bunny logo on it.

"We had these wild parties. I once got my body painted and we all danced around Snoop Dogg as he performed on stage at the house."

Article continues below advertisement

Shifting Gears Out of the Party Lifestyle

louise glover mega jon bond
Source: MEGA/jon bond

She has since embarked on a fitness-based lifestyle, landing deals with major brands like Nike.

At 27, Louise contracted septicemia after breast implant surgery, which led to cardiac arrest and a five-week hospital stay.

She labeled the near-death experience as a "wake-up call," shifting away from her party lifestyle to focus on fitness and wellbeing.

She began fitness and lifestyle modeling, landing deals with major brands like Nike, and went on to win several fitness titles, including first place at the Miami Pro Universe Championships.

After becoming a personal trainer, she traveled to Dubai last year to launch her own PT classes.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.