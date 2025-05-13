From Playboy Mansion to Tent Life: Ex-Model Who Once Lived with Hugh Hefner Now Homeless and Struggling to Find Work

Louise Glover, one of Britain's top models, has officially turned to GoFundMe in hopes of raising money for a houseboat after being left homeless by the cost-of-living crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A former Playboy beauty has ditched all-things luxury for a life adrift – but is now begging for fans to save her.

Louise Glover has turned to GoFundMe to raise money for a houseboat after a recent rent increase.

The model, 42, has now turned to crowdfunding, hoping to raise around $10,000 to buy a boat she can call her own – which she says would provide her with "safety" and "security."

Glover, who previously shacked up at the Playboy Mansion , revealed she was forced to set up camp in a $65 tent after "impossible" rent increases left her homeless six months ago.

Glover used to party with Hefner in the Playboy Mansion before turning to tent life.

She explained: "I am applying for a lot of jobs and trying my best to find work. But it is so hard.

"I am hoping to go back to personal training and dog walking businesses once I am in one area again, then I can do my businesses again.

"Because otherwise I am all over the place so I can't be committed to anything. People say to me, 'Go get a job.'

"But I am all over the place. I am still homeless, so I am living day to day. "

Glover, who made hundreds of dollars a day at the peak of her 20-year career, had been paying roughly $590 a month for a room in a shared house in the upscale town of southeastern England.

But she faced financial difficulties after her businesses slowed down, just as her rent skyrocketed to be just over $800.