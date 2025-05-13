From Playboy Mansion to Tent Life: Ex-Model Who Once Lived with Hugh Hefner Now Homeless and Struggling to Find Work
A former Playboy beauty has ditched all-things luxury for a life adrift – but is now begging for fans to save her.
Louise Glover, one of Britain's top models, has officially turned to GoFundMe in hopes of raising money for a houseboat after being left homeless by the cost-of-living crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Glover, who previously shacked up at the Playboy Mansion, revealed she was forced to set up camp in a $65 tent after "impossible" rent increases left her homeless six months ago.
The model, 42, has now turned to crowdfunding, hoping to raise around $10,000 to buy a boat she can call her own – which she says would provide her with "safety" and "security."
She explained: "I am applying for a lot of jobs and trying my best to find work. But it is so hard.
"I am hoping to go back to personal training and dog walking businesses once I am in one area again, then I can do my businesses again.
"Because otherwise I am all over the place so I can't be committed to anything. People say to me, 'Go get a job.'
"But I am all over the place. I am still homeless, so I am living day to day. "
Glover, who made hundreds of dollars a day at the peak of her 20-year career, had been paying roughly $590 a month for a room in a shared house in the upscale town of southeastern England.
But she faced financial difficulties after her businesses slowed down, just as her rent skyrocketed to be just over $800.
She wrote on her GoFundMe page: "I’m trying to raise enough money to move forward to buy a small cabin boat to live on - something dry, safe, and simple, the boat doesn’t have to be perfect, just functional.
"For someone like me, a boat offers stability, affordable and realistic long-term housing solution.
"It gives me independence, security, and a chance to finally exhale. I’ll have a roof over my head, a door I can lock, and a space to call my own."
Glover's Exciting Days as a Playboy Bunny
Glover's life was once a glamorous whirlwind of parties with Hollywood stars while living rent-free at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion.
After becoming Playboy's Model of the Year at 20, she spent her twenties traveling the globe for photoshoots and celebrity events, enjoying luxury accommodations and champagne.
Described as the "British Carmen Electra," she mingled with A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, and Snoop Dogg at the iconic mansion's parties.
She previously referred to the peak of her career as "the best time, like another world."
Glover added: "I didn’t even think about it that much at the time, but I was hanging out with the biggest names in the world. I loved all the other Playboy models, we were like a family.
"I really liked Hugh, he was a total gentleman. The mansion was incredible, there was even a zoo there. Everything was pink and had the Playboy Bunny logo on it.
"We had these wild parties. I once got my body painted and we all danced around Snoop Dogg as he performed on stage at the house."
Shifting Gears Out of the Party Lifestyle
At 27, Louise contracted septicemia after breast implant surgery, which led to cardiac arrest and a five-week hospital stay.
She labeled the near-death experience as a "wake-up call," shifting away from her party lifestyle to focus on fitness and wellbeing.
She began fitness and lifestyle modeling, landing deals with major brands like Nike, and went on to win several fitness titles, including first place at the Miami Pro Universe Championships.
After becoming a personal trainer, she traveled to Dubai last year to launch her own PT classes.