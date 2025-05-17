Your tip
Huge A-List Actress Admits She's 'Intrigued' by Starting an OnlyFans After Co-Star Told Her She'd Make Fortune Just Wiggling Her Toes

Dakota Johnson stars in 'Materialist' with Pedro Pascal

Profile Image

May 17 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

She's made a fortune from movies, including the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. But now Dakota Johnson is interested in starting her own OnlyFans account.

She admitted she was "intrigued" by the prospect after her Materialists co-star Pedro Pascal suggested she start an account, claiming she could "wiggle her toe" for money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When Johnson was asked for her advice on what to do if you walk in on your boyfriend looking at OnlyFans models in a recent interview, the actor replied: "OnlyFans is the place where people go to watch people do weird things. Are OnlyFans models hot? Are they difficult to regular models?"

The Madame Web actress revealed: "Pedro Pascal told me that I should have an OnlyFans and that I could just like wiggle my toe and make money. Should I do that?"

She appeared intrigued by the idea and admitted: "I feel like I would look at OnlyFans models on Instagram if I knew how to do that. It sounds interesting."

While it is unlikely that the actress will actually jump into the OnlyFans fray anytime soon, especially given her thriving career, the platform has become a big money maker for some celebrities. Names like Denise Richards, Cardi B, Kate Nash, and Lily Allen have all reaped the rewards of the subscription-based service.

The dynamic duo stars together in the upcoming rom-com Materialists, and during their chat for Elle, Pascal and Johnson reflected on their friendship, highlighting the first time they met – an encounter that Johnson completely forgot. "It was the Golden Globes 2014," Pascal reminisced. "It wasn't during the ceremony; it was the after bit, when they usher you out and you go directly into some kind of HBO party. You knew Sarah [Paulson] and so [you] met me, and you were on your own. They probably wouldn't give you a plus-one. So, we banded together, and we looked after you." Johnson was flabbergasted after realizing she had no memory of that night. "That's so crazy that I don't remember meeting you there," she exclaimed. "It feels like something substantial happened to me that night and I'm blocking it out."

The two Hollywood actors met up again at a Met Gala, but Pascal admitted he wasn't as smitten the second time around.

He said: "I loved you the first time and then I didn't think you were that nice to me at the Met Gala.

"You weren't mean, but I was building the interaction of having already met you. And I had a moment of feeling a little stupid because it was like, 'Oh, she doesn't remember me.'" Johnson playfully blamed her awkwardness on the surreal atmosphere of the Met Gala and quipped: "I find the Met Gala is like The Twilight Zone. I don't know what the f--- is going on. I don't feel I connect with any human beings in a real way; it's like going into some sort of vortex." The actress also pointed out how this was a recurring theme in their friendly banter: "This is maybe the 37th time we've had this conversation. The 37th time Pedro makes me feel like an absolute piece of s--- for not remembering him.

"My first impression of you was: 'Wow, this guy is so cool. What a nice man that I've definitely never met before.' And then I loved you very quickly." In response, a chuckling Pascal added: "The hurt that I felt at the Met Gala was connected to love."

