Huge A-List Actress Admits She's 'Intrigued' by Starting an OnlyFans After Co-Star Told Her She'd Make Fortune Just Wiggling Her Toes

The two Hollywood actors met up again at a Met Gala, but Pascal admitted he wasn't as smitten the second time around.

He said: "I loved you the first time and then I didn't think you were that nice to me at the Met Gala.

"You weren't mean, but I was building the interaction of having already met you. And I had a moment of feeling a little stupid because it was like, 'Oh, she doesn't remember me.'" Johnson playfully blamed her awkwardness on the surreal atmosphere of the Met Gala and quipped: "I find the Met Gala is like The Twilight Zone. I don't know what the f--- is going on. I don't feel I connect with any human beings in a real way; it's like going into some sort of vortex." The actress also pointed out how this was a recurring theme in their friendly banter: "This is maybe the 37th time we've had this conversation. The 37th time Pedro makes me feel like an absolute piece of s--- for not remembering him.

"My first impression of you was: 'Wow, this guy is so cool. What a nice man that I've definitely never met before.' And then I loved you very quickly." In response, a chuckling Pascal added: "The hurt that I felt at the Met Gala was connected to love."