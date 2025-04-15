Sami Sheen Reveals The Horrific Requests From OnlyFans Followers She Absolutely Will Not Do

Sheen, 21, has been banking cash on the adult platform since she turned 18. Some reports say she makes an average of $80,000 per month for her steamy posts.

The model knows how important it is to give the paying fans what they want, revealing on the Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice podcast she is more than willing to put her best foot forward.

Sheen said: "People will request the craziest things. They've requested weird things, like dipping my foot in the toilet. I'm like, 'Why does that turn you on? Is my foot going into a toilet? That's weird, but ok, why not?"

She really can't blame the foot fetish fanatics, admitting: "I honestly do have really cute feet."