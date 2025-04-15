Sami Sheen Reveals The Horrific Requests From OnlyFans Followers She Absolutely Will Not Do
Sami Sheen has a distinct line she will not cross to please her OnlyFans subscribers, RadarOnline.com can report.
The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards said she's fine with most outrageous requests – but even she has a limit.
Sheen, 21, has been banking cash on the adult platform since she turned 18. Some reports say she makes an average of $80,000 per month for her steamy posts.
The model knows how important it is to give the paying fans what they want, revealing on the Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice podcast she is more than willing to put her best foot forward.
Sheen said: "People will request the craziest things. They've requested weird things, like dipping my foot in the toilet. I'm like, 'Why does that turn you on? Is my foot going into a toilet? That's weird, but ok, why not?"
She really can't blame the foot fetish fanatics, admitting: "I honestly do have really cute feet."
However, while her feet are fine, it's hands off other parts of her body.
"The other stuff that they've requested, where I'm like, that is really just crossing a line. I'm like, 'There's other girls who will give you that. No judgment at all. It's just not my thing,'" she said.
Sheen also said don't ever expect to see explicit nudes of her.
"I've never, ever, ever done a sex tape (nor) full, full, full nudity."
She added: "I just keep it very classy while still giving people their money's worth, if that makes sense. I feel like I give people their money's worth."
Sheen previously opened up about her decision to create an account – which was driven by cash.
She explained: "I really wanted to get an apartment, and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it. So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans.
"It opened so many doors for me, and I've met really cool people doing it, and it's been really rewarding being my own boss and making my own hours and being able to do the things I've always wanted to do.
"I have a pretty structured routine now. It is just adding in different outfits, or if my subscribers request specific things, I'll talk to other girls or watch videos to get different ideas."
After seeing her daughter's massive success, Richards decided to join the platform – but not for the same reasons Sami did.
The Hollywood icon said: "I really did it because I didn't understand what OnlyFans was. I had heard of it... and when I saw that Sami was getting so much backlash, it really upset me as a mom and also as a woman in this business.
"Then to be perceived as a sex symbol, people can have an opinion about that.
"[So] it bothered me that Sami was getting backlash for owning her own sexuality and her being a woman and doing what she wanted to do."
The actress, who has her husband, Aaron Phypers, film her content, even joked: "I'm grateful if someone wants to see my boobies."
Despite both having successful pages on OnlyFans, the mother-daughter duo has one strict rule – don't look at each other's pages.
Sami joked: "No, that would be weird."
Richards added: "Yes, we draw a line there."