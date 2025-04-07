Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen And Denise Richards' OnlyFans Star Daughter Addiction Revealed — With X-Rated Content Creator Breaking Down Every Single Plastic Surgery Procedure She's Had Done

Split photos of Sami Sheen.
Source: @SAMISHEEN/instagram

Sami Sheen got fully open about all of the cosmetic procedure's she's had done.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 7 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

When it comes to going under the knife, Sami Sheen knows the drill.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's 21-year-old daughter stunned fans by spilling a jaw-dropping list of every nip and tuck she's had – shortly after receiving backlash over her fresh nose job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

charlie sheen denise richards sami sheen onlyfans plastic surgery
Source: @SAMISHEEN/TIKTOK

Sami, the 21-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, revealed she regularly gets lip filler.

In a new TikTok video, the OnlyFans model opened up to her 127,000 followers about the procedures, touch-ups, and even "addictions" she’s developed when it comes to her appearance.

She started off by saying: "Apparently I've pissed off a lot of people by getting a nose job, so I figured I would piss off even more people by telling you guys all the work I've gotten done."

radar
Source: @SAMISHEEN/instagram

Sami said she received backlash for getting a nose job back in August.

Leading the list was lip filler, which the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star revealed she began getting at 18 and continues to refresh "every year."

She also admitted she over-lines her lips as well, calling it "an addiction."

And while the young star said she had received Botox in the past, she wasn't a fan of the popular beauty injectable.

She said: "I got Botox in my forehead and I hated it I actually got it to lift my eyebrows up like this (gestures) but it did the complete opposite.

"I was one of the rare people... it weighed my whole face down. It looked horrible, so I let it dissolve naturally and I've never gotten it since."

The reality TV star continued: "After that I discovered nose filler. So I did that in the tip of my nose and the bridge to try to make it more straight and lifted."

She said the filler "worked a tiny bit, but I just needed a rhinoplasty, so I got that done twice.

"Next, I finally got the big procedure and I got the girls done,' she said in reference to her breast implants. They're finally fully dropped and settled in."

Sami further confessed: "I feel like I could've gone bigger and I really wish I went bigger. When the time comes to get them redone I'm definitely going bigger.

"I think I'm gonna go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural."

Sami shared the procedure she found the most uncomfortable was getting veneers – a treatment she underwent a year ago.

She told followers: That was the worst process ever. Good thing they don't need to be fixed for another 20 years. Let's hope they last that long because I never want to experience that ever again."

Wrapping up the list, Sami delved into her most recent procedure – her nose job.

radar
Source: MEGA

Sami admitted she wanted her nose to look exactly like her mom's on a new episode of her family's show.

The model had a breast augmentation nine months before revealing her nose job on TikTok in August 2024.

Later that month, she showed off her "dream nose" while out to lunch in Los Angeles.

In a recent episode of her family's Bravo reality series, Sami explained she had struggled with her "too droopy" and "too big" nose for years, often photoshopping pictures.

She also revealed how childhood bullying prompted her to join OnlyFans to fund her plastic surgery.

Sami admitted: "High school was very hard. I had to deal with kids bullying me. People would say that I looked like my dad.

"I actually got a comment the other day from somebody saying, 'You'll never be as pretty as your mom.'"

In the episode, Sami told her mom she had wanted to get a nose job "for as long as (she) could remember" while on the way to her consultation.

She joked: "I have this freaking honker stuck to my face."

At her doctor’s appointment, Sami even used her mom's face as an example of the "perfect" nose.

Richards, 54, got emotional in her confessional as she responded to her daughter’s revelation.

charlie sheen denise richards sami sheen onlyfans plastic surgery
Source: INSTAGRAM/@SAMISHEEN

Denise expressed sadness over Sami wanting to alter her appearance.

She said: "For my daughter to want to get her nose done, it made me so sad. I feel bad that she has to live up to my nose, or whatever, because I don’t want (my daughters) to feel they have to look a certain way."

Sami told her mom she didn't want her at the surgery to avoid causing her anxiety, and also tried to keep the procedure a secret from her younger sister, Lola – but Denise eventually revealed it.

She further shared regret over telling too many people about her breast implants, saying she received too many opinions that influenced her decision and left her wishing she had kept it to herself.

