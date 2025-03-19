Denise Richards' Family Feud Explodes: Actress' Fellow OnlyFans Star Daughter Sami Refuses to Let Sister Lola into Her Apartment — Blasting Sibling's Presence Makes Her 'Uncomfortable'

The drama unfolded on the most recent episode of the family's new Bravo reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which follows the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her children, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Sami underwent rhinoplasty surgery nine months after she had a breast augmentation.

The 21-year-old OnlyFans creator confessed to her mother she wanted a nose job after years of being bullied for resembling the Two and a Half Men star.