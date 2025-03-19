Denise Richards' Family Feud Explodes: Actress' Fellow OnlyFans Star Daughter Sami Refuses to Let Sister Lola into Her Apartment — Blasting Sibling's Presence Makes Her 'Uncomfortable'
Denise Richards' daughter Sami has spoken out about her sister Lola amid their family feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sami, 21, revealed she has refused to allow her younger sister in her apartment because her presence doesn't make her "comfortable," despite the siblings moving on from their recent beef.
The drama unfolded on the most recent episode of the family's new Bravo reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which follows the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her children, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Sami underwent rhinoplasty surgery nine months after she had a breast augmentation.
The 21-year-old OnlyFans creator confessed to her mother she wanted a nose job after years of being bullied for resembling the Two and a Half Men star.
An emotional Richards wiped tears away as she explained she felt "so sad" for her eldest daughter.
After undergoing the procedure, Richards wanted to bring Lola and youngest daughter Eloise, 13, to visit Sami at her apartment as she recovered from surgery.
But Richards' plan to visit with all her daughters was quickly shut down by her eldest.
While on the phone with her mom, Sami said: "Can it just be you and Weezy that come in?"
Lola, sitting nearby, then whispered: "I told you."
Richards persisted: "Can Lola come up even for a minute? She has something nice for you."
But Sami was unwilling to budge.
She pushed back and told her mom: "I know we made up and stuff and we're trying to move in the right direction, but I'm still not comfortable with having her in my apartment."
After hanging up with Sami, Richards attempted to comfort Lola.
Richards said she thought "it’s rude that she won’t let you up there," before Lola confessed she only wanted to visit her sister to get her "favorite blue tank top" that she believed Sami "stole" from her.
Lola then told cameras in a confessional: "I just want that top so bad. This tank top is so special to me. The color was perfect. It also fit me perfectly."
While trying to better understand the bitter situation between her daughters, Richards asked Lola if her feelings were hurt by Sami sharing the news of her nose job on social media before telling her sister first.
The 19-year-old quipped back: "No."
Richards suggested: "It would have been nice to at least tell her sister like, 'By the way, I just had surgery and had my nose done.'"
Tension between the sister appeared to still be present despite Sami claiming they had moved on from their drama when Denise and Eloise visited her apartment.
Richards handed Sami a bouquet of flowers, explaining they were from Lola and Eloise, to which Sami replied: "Oh, I thought they were from Eloise."
While Sami and Eloise joked and unwrapped the gifts they brought to her, Richards noted it wasn't fair for Lola to be left out.
Sami fired back: "It's not like she's five years old. She's fine."
As for the mystery of the missing blue tank top? Sami was visibly annoyed with her mom for bringing up the subject.
She told Richards: "Ask her about half the s--- she took out of my closet."
Richards later said: "Trying to break up the argument or the fight when the girls were much younger, fighting over, 'You wore my outfit, you stole my pants, you took my earrings,' making them sit in a time out or something — I can't do that now.
"They're adults. But how long are you gonna go on with it?"