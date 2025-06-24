Video: Onlyfans Model: My Top Fan is Married, Twice My Age, and Gets Anything He Asks for, Except Sex

A model has revealed what her highest-paying client gets after spending $6m (USD) on her in two years, and claims his wife knows about their expensive relationship. Sophie Rain is a well-known creator on OnlyFans, particularly popular among older audiences. At just 20 years old, the influencer, who boasts a strong following on her Instagram page (@sophieraiin), claims to have earned $50 million thanks to having tens of thousands of fans who pay to view her content.

One particularly smitten fan – a successful US businessman called Charley – is responsible for a whopping 12% of her earnings. But what exactly does $6 million get you on OnlyFans? It depends on the fan, and Sophie is quite fond of her friendship with Charley. “Charley is twice my age, lives in the US, and gets anything he wants from me, excluding sex,” said Sophie. “He owns several businesses, so he can easily afford to spend money on me, but he’s also married.” “Charley told me that his wife found out about me in December last year, but she has never contacted me. I have no plans to cause issues between them. I am more of an emotional support system for him. People often think that high-paying clients want kinky stuff, but funnily enough, Charley usually prefers to see me fully clothed and doing everyday tasks. He will ask me to take photos of everything I’m doing every day, but he isn’t bothered about nudity. “He loves to live vicariously through my life.”

“We talk every single day, without fail. He will send voice notes, wondering how my day is going, and he loves getting to know me on a personal level.” Charley doesn’t just send cash Sophie’s way – he also splashes money for her to fly across the globe in private jets. Sophie says, “He will tip me anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000 across multiple OnlyFans accounts that he has on his work phone, personal phone, and work computer. But it is all through the site – he doesn’t have my personal number, and we have never met in person.” “Charley is a very good-looking man, and his wife is very lucky. He is an extremely successful businessman and loves being showered with attention and affection. We have a very close emotional relationship. Aside from the tips, he is also very generous with gifts; Charley pays for my private jet flights, vacations, and my enormous Louis Vuitton collection. He recently paid for me to fly from Miami to Japan for a two-week holiday, spending $500,000 in total.”

Thankfully, her fans – including Charley – are more than happy to splash the cash just to talk to her or get an insight into her daily life. Sophie reflects on this phenomenon, “All my top-paying clients are in the older age range, and they have more emotional needs, rather than sexual. Most are from the US, but I also have many fans in Europe, Canada, and China. They will ask me to do everything under the sun, but I have very strict limits; I will never do full p*rn.”

