Taylor Swift Exchanged Vows With... Gigi Hadid! Singer and Victoria's Secret Model Pledged to 'Be a Huge Part of Wedding Planning' for Each Other After Securing Rings

"They've made a pledge to be a huge part of each other's wedding planning when the time comes, and they're looking forward to a huge bachelorette bash to celebrate the happy news once it's all official," said an insider.

Hadid and A Star Is Born hunk Bradley Cooper, 50, are careening toward an engagement, and insiders said the model is planning a mega engagement bash together with BFF Swift once she and the Shake It Off songbird, whose honey is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are both officially brides-to-be.

"Gigi's been set on marrying Bradley for the better part of a year now. There's not a shred of doubt in her mind that he's the perfect guy for her," shared the insider.

"Still, she needs to be patient, just like Taylor has been with Travis, and that's been challenging at times because both guys have been taking their time before getting down on one knee."