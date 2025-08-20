Taylor Swift Exchanged Vows With... Gigi Hadid! Singer and Victoria's Secret Model Pledged to 'Be a Huge Part of Wedding Planning' for Each Other After Securing Rings
Best pals Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift have made a wedding pact, insiders say, vowing they will play key roles in planning each other's walk down the aisle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said it's not a matter of if, but when the deal is sealed for Hadid, 30, and 35-year-old songbird Swift with their future grooms.
Wedding Plans Begin
"They've made a pledge to be a huge part of each other's wedding planning when the time comes, and they're looking forward to a huge bachelorette bash to celebrate the happy news once it's all official," said an insider.
Hadid and A Star Is Born hunk Bradley Cooper, 50, are careening toward an engagement, and insiders said the model is planning a mega engagement bash together with BFF Swift once she and the Shake It Off songbird, whose honey is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are both officially brides-to-be.
"Gigi's been set on marrying Bradley for the better part of a year now. There's not a shred of doubt in her mind that he's the perfect guy for her," shared the insider.
"Still, she needs to be patient, just like Taylor has been with Travis, and that's been challenging at times because both guys have been taking their time before getting down on one knee."
As readers know, Hadid and Cooper have been dating since October 2023, when they were spotted enjoying dinner at Via Carota in the Big Apple. According to reports, he is gearing up to pop the question in a couple of months.
A Swift pal denied it, but sources said the gals are drawing up a similar game plan when Swift finally ties the knot with Kelce.
Proposal Plans?
Swift and Kelce, pop culture's favorite lovebirds of the moment, triggered massive wedding buzz after they were photographed attending the nuptials of the NFL player's cousin, Tanner Corum, to Samantha Peck in Knoxville, Tennessee.
"There's a lot of talk coming from Bradley and Travis' respective camps that it's only a matter of time now and they'll be tying the knot," said the source. "Only Gigi and Taylor know the real timetable, and they're already plotting out the parties."