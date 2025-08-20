EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian is Done Keeping Up – Reality Star 'Distancing' Herself From Famous Family Over Their 'Narcissistic Merry-go-Round' Ways

The insider added: "She's all for looking glam when the time is right, but she's leaned into a much more low-key, grounded lifestyle since marrying Travis and becoming a mom again."

"Her priorities have totally shifted. She's focusing on family – not worrying about how she looks on Instagram. She's just over it and believes her sisters would be happier, too, if they followed her lead."

The source pointed out the megabucks babes don't need more dough – and in Kourtney's view, they just need to "actually live their real lives."

Kourtney was not in attendance with Kris, Kim and sister Khloé Kardashian at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy.