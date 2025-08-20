EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian is Done Keeping Up – Reality Star 'Distancing' Herself From Famous Family Over Their 'Narcissistic Merry-go-Round' Ways
Free-spirited Kourtney Kardashian is spending less time with her fame-hungry reality TV clan – but she's happier than ever after detaching herself from the family's look-at-me lifestyle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, the eldest of momager Kris Jenner's daughters has chosen a different path for herself than those of her siblings.
Kourtney's Keeping Her Distance
"Kourtney's been distancing herself for a while now, and she feels it's better that way," an insider explained.
"She thinks the whole fame game has gotten out of control, and she's not interested in being part of the circus anymore."
The insider said at this stage in Kourtney's life, watching siblings Kim Kardashian, 44, and Kylie Jenner, 28, running around "half-naked for attention" just feels "tacky."
Kourtney, 46, was always a lone wolf among the Kardashians stars – especially after she married Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 49, three years ago and gave birth to their son, Rocky, in November 2023, the source said.
The Poosh lifestyle founder also shares kids Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, with former flame Scott Disick.
Kourtney's Low-Key Life
The insider added: "She's all for looking glam when the time is right, but she's leaned into a much more low-key, grounded lifestyle since marrying Travis and becoming a mom again."
"Her priorities have totally shifted. She's focusing on family – not worrying about how she looks on Instagram. She's just over it and believes her sisters would be happier, too, if they followed her lead."
The source pointed out the megabucks babes don't need more dough – and in Kourtney's view, they just need to "actually live their real lives."
Kourtney was not in attendance with Kris, Kim and sister Khloé Kardashian at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy.
The insider said Kourtney thought her family "looked ridiculous" as they competed for attention at the star-studded affair.
"They're constantly filming or getting ready to film – or editing pictures from whatever they just filmed. It's a narcissistic merry-go-round. It makes Kourtney sick," the source confided.
"That's why she's taken a step back from The Kardashians. She has more important things to do with her precious time."