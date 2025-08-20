EXCLUSIVE: Paula Deen's Sex Life Heats Up – Celebrity Chef, 78, 'Stocked Up On Sexy Lingerie' After Major Slim Down... and Now Husband Michael Groover, 69, 'Can't Keep His Hands Off Her'

Your tip
Paula Deen
Paula Deen's Sex Life Heats Up – Celebrity Chef, 78, 'Stocked Up On Sexy Lingerie' After Major Slim Down... and Now Husband Michael Groover, 69, 'Can't Keep His Hands Off Her'

Source: @PAULADEEN_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

Paula Deen embraces her new confidence after weight loss.

Aug. 20 2025

Celebrity chef Paula Deen and her husband, Michael Groover, have lost more than 160 pounds of fat between them, and now the two lovebirds can't keep their hands off each other, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They're acting like two teenagers in love," said a source close to the aging country couple.

"Their sex life has never been better. They've both gone out and splurged on new wardrobes, and Paula has stocked up on sexy lingerie. She's ditched the old PJ bottoms and granny nightdresses, and Michael's a happier man for it."

Spicing Up Their Sex Life

The biscuits-and-gravy-loving chef and her hubby are also more active outside the bedroom
The biscuits-and-gravy-loving chef and her hubby are also more active outside the bedroom.

The biscuits-and-gravy-loving chef and her hubby are also more active outside the bedroom – they're taking trips to romantic places like Paris, going out more with friends and doing things with their grandkids, the source said.

The 78-year-old Food Network star first began losing weight in 2009 when doctors diagnosed her with type 2 diabetes.

But then Deen's career went belly up in 2013 after she was sued by an employee for using a racial slur.

She ended up losing her lucrative Food Network shows and sold her beloved $8.4 million Georgia estate.

Deen has lost a dramatic amount of weight.
Deen has lost a dramatic amount of weight.

The pressure led Deen to peel off even more pounds.

"Stress definitely had a lot to do with the weight coming off," said the source. "She thought her career was over. It took years for her to recover."

Insiders said her diabetes medications – which have since fueled Hollywood's weight-loss craze – combined with a healthy new lifestyle, have helped her shed even more fat.

Deen eventually slimmed down to 115 pounds. Groover, 69, has dropped a whopping 65 pounds.

The source added: "The result is they can't keep their hands off each other."

