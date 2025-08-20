EXCLUSIVE: Paula Deen's Sex Life Heats Up – Celebrity Chef, 78, 'Stocked Up On Sexy Lingerie' After Major Slim Down... and Now Husband Michael Groover, 69, 'Can't Keep His Hands Off Her'

Celebrity chef Paula Deen and her husband, Michael Groover, have lost more than 160 pounds of fat between them, and now the two lovebirds can't keep their hands off each other, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They're acting like two teenagers in love," said a source close to the aging country couple.

"Their sex life has never been better. They've both gone out and splurged on new wardrobes, and Paula has stocked up on sexy lingerie. She's ditched the old PJ bottoms and granny nightdresses, and Michael's a happier man for it."