Lights Will Guide You…To Resign! Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Officially Steps Down After Coldplay Concert 'Cheating' Scandal

The fallout was swift. By Thursday morning, Byron and Cabot's identities as members of Astronomer's executive team had emerged, prompting the company to place Byron on leave and appoint an interim CEO.

In a statement released shortly thereafter, Astronomer expressed commitment to its values, stating: "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

The company confirmed that Byron had formally tendered his resignation, which the Board of Directors accepted promptly. Co-founder Pete DeJoy has since stepped in as interim CEO while the search for a permanent replacement begins.

The statement continued: "Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.

"While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not."