EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's New Man Using Hypnotherapy to Train Her to Deal with Paranoia After Stalker Nightmare
Jennifer Aniston is using hypnotherapy classes – run by her new man – to cope with heightened paranoia following her terrifying encounter with an alleged stalker earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Friends star, 56, said the May incident – in which a 48-year-old man is alleged to have driven into the gates of her Los Angeles home – left her feeling "constantly on edge."
Using Jim's Techniques
The man has denied stalking.
Speaking about the impact on her sense of safety, Aniston said: "People are out of their minds. Who wants to put that energy out there?"
She added her security arrangements are "not glamorous in any way" but are now "a necessity."
Friends have now told us her new partner, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, 49, has been helping her use relaxation techniques to manage her anxiety.
"Jim's been guiding her through breathing exercises and visualization to reduce the constant hypervigilance she's been feeling," a source close to the actress said.
"She's had trouble sleeping since the incident, and this is helping her reclaim some peace of mind."
Curtis – an author and self-styled spiritual coach – met Aniston earlier this year after a mutual friend introduced them.
She had read Shift, his self-help book co-written with Sara Hadir, and was drawn to his wellness philosophy.
The pair began as friends before romance developed, and they went public over the summer during a yacht trip in Mallorca with friends including Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.
Aniston, whose net worth is estimated at more than $300 million, has faced warnings from some in her circle that Curtis is acting like a gold-digger.
One insider told us: "He's moving into her home after just weeks of dating, and she's been covering the costs of their travel and retreats."
However, others close to the couple insist she is "content, grounded and very happy."
Jim's Mission To Heal
Curtis, who promotes a mission to "help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM" on his Instagram biography, represents a marked shift from Aniston's previous partners.
"He's very different from anyone she's dated before – he's not chasing the celebrity scene, and that's refreshing for her," said a source familiar with the relationship.
The couple have reportedly visited wellness destinations, including the Ventana Big Sur retreat and the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood, as well as traveling by private jet.
Aniston has been open about her shared interest with Curtis in holistic health, featuring his book in a social media post in May.
The actress has kept her love life largely private since divorcing Brad Pitt in 2005 and Justin Theroux in 2018, focusing on her work in The Morning Show, which returns to Apple TV+ on September 17.
She recently admitted she had endured "a really intensive few years of work" and was now making time for travel.
"I'm a bit of a workaholic, so I'm trying to take some time to not work," she said.
Aniston's stalker experience mirrors that of her friend Sandra Bullock, 61, who in 2014 faced a break-in by a mentally unwell man.
Bullock told Vanity Fair: "It does create a mindset where your home also unfortunately becomes your fortress."
The two friends also encourage each other to leave their homes despite their fears, with Aniston joking in a chat with the magazine alongside Bullock: "I'm desperately trying not to Howard Hughes myself."