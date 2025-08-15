EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's New Man Using Hypnotherapy to Train Her to Deal with Paranoia After Stalker Nightmare

The man has denied stalking.

Speaking about the impact on her sense of safety, Aniston said: "People are out of their minds. Who wants to put that energy out there?"

She added her security arrangements are "not glamorous in any way" but are now "a necessity."

Friends have now told us her new partner, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, 49, has been helping her use relaxation techniques to manage her anxiety.

"Jim's been guiding her through breathing exercises and visualization to reduce the constant hypervigilance she's been feeling," a source close to the actress said.

"She's had trouble sleeping since the incident, and this is helping her reclaim some peace of mind."