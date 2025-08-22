Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Mercilessly Branded a ‘W----e’ After Revealing Raunchiest Album Cover Yet

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: @TAYLORSWIFT13/X

Taylor Swift faced intense scrutiny over her daring album cover.

Aug. 22 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift has unveiled her raunchiest yet artwork for her forthcoming album The Life of a Showgirl – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the reaction from trolls has been brutal, with some critics branding the singer a “whore” over her most daring imagery to date.

The 35-year-old pop star revealed the cover of her upcoming record on Monday, August 18 to promote a limited-edition Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection available exclusively through her website.

Swift Reveals Racy Cover in 'Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection'

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift debuted special editions of her forthcoming 12th studio album on social media.

Swift’s photo shows her leaning and pouting against a pale green wall, wearing a sequined red-and-black bodysuit with nude fishnet tights, her blonde hair tumbling loose across her shoulders.

The shot was taken by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the duo behind her 2017 Reputation artwork. One fan said in one forum dedicated to the superstar: “Taylor isn’t dropping an album, she’s dropping a bomb. This is great.” But alongside the excitement came backlash.

One critic posted: ‘Why is she suddenly acting like a sex worker? This isn’t the Taylor we knew.”

Swift Hit With 'Brutal Name-Calling' by Internet Trolls

A third asked her online: “Why are you so desperate to be seen as a sex symbol now?”

Others said she was acting like a “hooker and wh---” – while more piled in by saying she was a multi-millionaire “exploiting” the showgirl industry and the “hard lives” exotic dancers live in the likes of Las Vegas shows and strip clubs.

Industry insiders tell us Swift’s deliberate shift in tone has left “much” of her younger audience unsettled.

One source said: “Taylor has always reinvented herself, but this is the most risqué imagery she has ever put forward. “Some people love it, but others think she’s gone too far. The name-calling online has been brutal.”

Swift Wanted Her Showgirl Era to 'Feel Fearless'

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift posed in fishnet pantyhose and a skin-tight black bustier one-piece with elbow-length gloves on the cover.

Another added: “It’s been shocking to see her labeled in such crude terms, but Taylor knew this would cause a stir. She wanted this era to feel fearless – but she needs to be careful with her branding.”

Speaking on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast about her record and the artwork, Swift said about the snappers behind it: “I loved what they did with those (Reputation) photos, so I called them up for this album. “I am so happy with the way the photos came out with this one.”

She also credited producers Max Martin and Shellback on Instagram, saying she was “so proud” of the songs they had worked on for the album. Swift has explained the cover represents her “end-of-the-night” perspective during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Swift Announces 12th Album on Travis Kelce's Podcast

Photo of Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Critics branded the singer a 'wh---' for the showgirl theme look.

“My day ends with me in a bathtub – not usually in a bedazzled dress – but we try to keep it decent,” she said on Kelce’s podcast. “I wanted to glamorize all the different aspects of how the tour felt, and The Life of a Showgirl cover is how that felt at the end of the night.”

The Grammy winner also revealed the full 12-song track list, which includes The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin The Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey, and the title track The Life of a Showgirl featuring Sabrina Carpenter. Actress Zoë Kravitz, 36, is among those who have heaped praise on the record.

In an interview with Extra, she said there were “no skips” when it came to the tracks. Kelce, 35, called the songs “bangers.”

