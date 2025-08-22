EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Lonelier Than Ever' and Crying 'This Isn't the Life I Signed Up For' As He 'Continues to be Sidelined by Wife Meghan Markle's Relentless Business Ambitions'
Prince Harry is said to be feeling more isolated than ever, confiding to friends his marriage is not the life he imagined as Meghan Markle's business empire continues to expand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex has privately voiced frustration as ex-actress Meghan, 44, pours her energy into her lifestyle brand As Ever, which recently launched products ranging from jam and cookie mixes to a Napa Valley rosé.
While proud of her success, Harry reportedly feels sidelined as she works long hours, often at the expense of their time together.
Harry's Pain Revealed
A source close to the couple said: "Harry is feeling more isolated than ever. Meghan starts her day before sunrise, throws herself into an endless workload, and won't hand things off. Her expectations are so demanding that it leaves everyone on edge. "
Harry is focused on the Invictus Games and his charity work, but what he really longs for are the quiet, ordinary moments with her. He's been telling friends, 'This isn't the life I thought I was choosing.'"
Harry and Meghan, who married in 2018 and now live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, have faced recurring rumors they are headed for divorce.
Harry And Meghan Divorce Allegations
Meghan earlier this year denied claims she was preparing a so-called "post-divorce book," while Harry joked in 2023: "We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times. It's hard to keep up. But that's why you just sort of ignore it."
But their professional lives have diverged sharply from the early years of their partnership, when they secured lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals together.
Today, Harry's work centers on veteran support and speaking engagements, while Meghan is almost entirely consumed by As Ever.
A source added: "The tension really stems from Meghan wanting to manage nearly everything on her own. She doesn't include Harry the way she once did, aside from the occasional acknowledgment. He feels pushed to the sidelines, and most evenings he's left with nothing to do while she's tied up on calls or dealing with brand matters."
Harry's Pushing For Quality Time Together
While Meghan presents an image of domestic harmony on Instagram – posting clips of Harry gardening with their children and videos of family-style cooking – insiders insist the reality is more complicated.
Our insider added: "They once treated time together as sacred, but now Harry jokes that he practically has to book a slot with his wife. He makes light of it, but deep down it bothers him."
Support has come from Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and hired nannies who help with childcare, but friends say Harry is pushing for more balance.
"Harry has been pressing Meghan to step back and take a real break so they can spend quality time together," a source said.
"He understands how much her business matters to her, but he feels their marriage is slipping into second place."
For Harry, who gave up royal duties in pursuit of a life that balanced privacy with purpose, the reality has been disorienting.
As the source put it: "What Harry hoped for was independence and more time with his family. "
Instead, he feels like he's up against a business that never switches off. It's not the life he expected – and he's finding it hard to cope."