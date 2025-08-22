EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Lonelier Than Ever' and Crying 'This Isn't the Life I Signed Up For' As He 'Continues to be Sidelined by Wife Meghan Markle's Relentless Business Ambitions'

Prince Harry is said to be feeling more isolated than ever, confiding to friends his marriage is not the life he imagined as Meghan Markle's business empire continues to expand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex has privately voiced frustration as ex-actress Meghan, 44, pours her energy into her lifestyle brand As Ever, which recently launched products ranging from jam and cookie mixes to a Napa Valley rosé.

While proud of her success, Harry reportedly feels sidelined as she works long hours, often at the expense of their time together.