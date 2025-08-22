EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Completely S------- Himself' Along With World's Most Rich and Famous Figures Over Release of Secret Jeffrey Epstein Files Within Days

Prince Andrew has been warned his name could appear in a cache of secret US government files on Jeffrey Epstein, with Congress preparing to publish the documents within days.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 65-year-old Duke of York, already disgraced by years of scandal over his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein, is said to be "completely s------- himself" as he faces renewed scrutiny as the House Oversight Committee readies the first batch of material from the Department of Justice.

Lawmakers have promised to redact victims' names and sensitive evidence before making the records public.