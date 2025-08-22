Your tip
Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Completely S------- Himself' Along With World's Most Rich and Famous Figures Over Release of Secret Jeffrey Epstein Files Within Days

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew panicked with elite figures as secret Jeffrey Epstein files released.

Aug. 22 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Prince Andrew has been warned his name could appear in a cache of secret US government files on Jeffrey Epstein, with Congress preparing to publish the documents within days.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 65-year-old Duke of York, already disgraced by years of scandal over his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein, is said to be "completely s------- himself" as he faces renewed scrutiny as the House Oversight Committee readies the first batch of material from the Department of Justice.

Lawmakers have promised to redact victims' names and sensitive evidence before making the records public.

Andrew 'Needs To Prepare Himself'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew fears his name will appear in the Epstein's secret files.

A source told us: "Andrew needs to prepare himself. These documents will unsettle many influential men, and he is among those most exposed."

Survivors have borne the burden of shame and trauma while powerful figures escaped consequences. If his name appears, neither his status nor his title should shield him from responsibility."

A survivor of Epstein's abuse now 38, and who received compensation from the Epstein victim fund, added about the upcoming document dump: "The world will finally see who chose to be close to Jeffrey and what they chose to ignore. Andrew should be ready to face that truth like the rest of them."

Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Andrew denied sleeping with Virginia Giuffre, but paid her millions.

Andrew has long denied claims he slept with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked to him by Epstein.

He settled her New York civil case in 2022 with a reported $15million payout but has never admitted wrongdoing.

His infamous car-crash BBC Newsnight interview, in which he insisted he did not sweat and had never met Giuffre, remains one of the most humiliating moments in modern royal history.

Congressional insiders say the release of the so-called "Epstein files" could come "in days rather than weeks."

Committee chairman James Comer has pledged transparency, arguing the material will finally shed light on years of alleged cover-ups.

A spokesperson for the panel confirmed: "The Committee intends to make the records public after thorough review to ensure all victims' identification and child sexual abuse material are redacted."

Source: BBC NEWS/YOUTUBE

The Duke of York told Emily Maitlis about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the claims against him.

Putting Pressure On Andrew

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Gloria Allred urges Andrew to testify and cooperate with investigators.

The development increases pressure on Andrew – and the raft of Epstein's rich and famous former friends.

Andy has been repeatedly urged to cooperate with US investigators.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents several Epstein victims, said: "Now more than ever, he should come forward, and he could volunteer to testify publicly."

Epstein, once a jet-setting financier with links to presidents, princes and billionaires, died in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death, officially ruled suicide, has fueled conspiracy theories he was murdered to silence him.

Dragging Andrew Back In The Mud

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

A survivor warned Andrew to face the truth about Epstein.

The files' imminent release follows years of speculation Epstein kept a secret list of wealthy associates.

FBI agents have denied the existence of such a list, but pressure on lawmakers intensified after former Trump official Pam Bondi claimed earlier this year: "It's on my desk."

President Donald Trump, once a regular guest at Epstein's parties in Palm Beach and Manhattan, has faced awkward questions over his proximity to the financier.

For Andrew, the potential fallout could be severe.

As one source put it: "He has lived with the shadow of Epstein for years, but this could drag him back into the mud in a way he can't control."

