EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Headed for Same Fate as Prince Andrew Over His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein' — Warns Duke of York’s Biographer

Lownie, 62, devotes an entire chapter of his new tome The Rise and Fall of the House of York to Epstein's social and political entanglements.

The Duke of York, 65 – the late Queen Elizabeth's youngest son – was forced to surrender his military honors and royal patronages in 2022 after settling a US civil sexual assault case.

He also agreed to stop using the title His Royal Highness and withdrew entirely from public duties.

Trump, 79, has long denied knowing the duke, despite a now-famous photograph showing him with Andrew at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate on February 12, 2000.

The picture also captures Epstein and his s-- trafficking fixer Ghislaine Maxwell among the guests. Asked about their relationship, Lownie said: "Yes, there's photographic evidence of them together."