EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Headed for Same Fate as Prince Andrew Over His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein' — Warns Duke of York’s Biographer
Donald Trump is doomed to suffer the same fate as Prince Andrew due to the growing Jeffrey Epstein controversy, a leading royal author has declared.
RadarOnline.com can reveal writer Andrew Lownie, whose new book examines Prince Andrew's links to the disgraced financier, said: "The Epstein connection destroyed Andrew's public life – and Trump risks the same fate if fresh details emerge."
Epstein's Ties Among High-Profile People
Lownie, 62, devotes an entire chapter of his new tome The Rise and Fall of the House of York to Epstein's social and political entanglements.
The Duke of York, 65 – the late Queen Elizabeth's youngest son – was forced to surrender his military honors and royal patronages in 2022 after settling a US civil sexual assault case.
He also agreed to stop using the title His Royal Highness and withdrew entirely from public duties.
Trump, 79, has long denied knowing the duke, despite a now-famous photograph showing him with Andrew at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate on February 12, 2000.
The picture also captures Epstein and his s-- trafficking fixer Ghislaine Maxwell among the guests. Asked about their relationship, Lownie said: "Yes, there's photographic evidence of them together."
The author has claimed while Trump and Prince Andrew were in the same circles at the time, any link was likely casual.
"I'm not aware they were friends," he claimed.
"That was when Andrew was spending time in the States, and Trump was living the high life in Florida. They may have met on official terms a few years later when Andrew showed Trump around London."
Andrew has been forced into life as a royal recluse in the fallout from his links to Epstein, which saw him pay millions to one of the sex trafficker's most high-profile victims, Virginia Giuffre, in an out-of-court settlement after she claimed the royal slept with her when she was a teen – which he has always denied.
Epstein Connection Will 'Always' Be There
But Lownie believes the one thing that could save Trump is his "Teflon Don" history.
He said: "I think Trump will get away with it – he usually does."
However, the historian added: "But the Epstein connection will always be there, just as it is for Andrew."
The Royal Family, Lownie said, remain uneasy about what other Epstein-related revelations might surface.
"Yes, Andrew worries about it – and so does the rest of the family," he warned.
That anxiety mirrors growing tension within Trump's political base.
The Epstein scandal – now continuing six years after the financier's death in a New York prison cell – has caused deep rifts among his MAGA supporters, with some publicly burning their red campaign caps in protest.
One flashpoint came when Trump failed to deliver on a campaign promise to release all government files connected to Epstein.
Critics seized on the U-turn, which followed social media claims by Elon Musk that Trump's name was in the unreleased material.
Epstein Questions Will Keep Being Asked
Neither Trump nor Prince Andrew has ever been accused of criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, and neither has been identified by law enforcement as the subject of any related investigation.
Still, Lownie's warning echoes a pattern he charts in his book: high-profile figures linked to Epstein often find the association impossible to escape.
"Andrew lost everything that defined his public identity because of that friendship," Lownie said.
"If there's one thing history shows, it's that proximity to Epstein stains reputations permanently."
For Trump, that stain may not carry the same immediate consequences as it did for the prince – but in Lownie's view, it is a shadow that will not fade.
He said: "The questions will keep coming, whether he likes it or not."