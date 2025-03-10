EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: We Reveal FOUR-YEAR Quest to Uncover the Murky Truth About Pedophile Scandal-Hit Prince Andrew's Finances — And How It Was Almost Stonewalled

Andrew Lownie – author of The Controversial Lives of the Duke and Duchess of York – spent four years researching and writing the book, which we have seen, on Andrew's cash sources, as the duke remains frozen out of the royal family over his links to fallen financier Jeffrey Epstein – yet is still somehow holed up in a 32-room lodge at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

Lownie said: "Having spent the last four years researching a biography of the Duke of York, I have always maintained that the real issue surrounding him is financial and not sexual. Extensive column inches have been devoted to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, but far less attention is paid to how the duke has been able to finance his extravagant lifestyle.

"This has become an even more pressing question with the debate on whether he can afford to stay in Royal Lodge and recent revelations about his business activities. Yet getting anywhere close to the bottom of Prince Andrew’s finances, as I have been trying to do for some time, is a fraught and fiendishly complex business."

The writer added his attempts to uncover the truth about Andrew's money sources came up against huge stone-walling by officials at the heart of the British establishment.

Lownie added: "Andrew’s finances are a longstanding issue and there has often been speculation about how he could afford to live in the 32-room Royal Lodge, to buy a Swiss chalet for $23million and to acquire a collection of luxury watches, including several Rolexes, pieces from Cartier, and a Patek Philippe watch worth almost $200,000. He is also known to have a love for expensive cars, including a $300,000 Bentley and a succession of Range Rovers."