EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Judge Orders Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman to Pay Ex-Spousal Support Weeks After Alleged Overdose
Elijah Blue Allman has been ordered to pay his estranged wife, Marieangela King, temporary spousal support, RadarOnline.com can report.
The demand comes after the son of musicians Cher and Gregg Allman missed a court hearing following an alleged drug overdose.
Elijah's overdose came just after King, 37, served him divorce papers. While he was in rehab, a hearing was held in which King requested spousal support.
Since Elijah was in a rehab facility, he could not attend the hearing. In his absence, a judge only heard testimony from his jilted lover before issuing his decision.
Cher's son was ordered to pay his estranged wife $6,500 per month in temporary spousal support, effective last Friday.
He was also ordered to pay her support retroactively for July.
King's Money Woes Continue
As RadarOnline.com has reported, court documents have previously revealed King is currently unemployed and hasn't seen a paycheck since 2009.
She reportedly has less than $4,000 in cash and assets, with no stocks, bonds, or anything salable in sight.
Meanwhile, she claimed to face an avalanche of expenses, totaling a staggering $12,000 each month, with $5,000 in rent alone and additional costs for healthcare, groceries, and even entertainment.
In documents, she declared: "I need support to pay rent and cover my basic needs and money to seek further education and employment to become self-supporting."
Elijah's Hidden Fortune?
King, whose lavish past life saw her jet-setting to Europe, dining at upscale spots like Nobu, and enjoying the perks of a luxurious home in Malibu, claimed she pressed pause on her career to prioritize Elijah’s ambitions.
She maintained that Elijah has access to a variety of resources, including his late father Greg's estate and income from royalties, suggesting he has the cash to help.
She detailed: "(Elijah) also had unilateral access to cash withdrawals and distributions during the marriage. To date, I have not received any accountings, documentation, or disclosures concerning these funds."
Cher is Running Out of Options
There is no love lost between Cher and her daughter-in-law, and the Grammy winner is reportedly willing to completely turn her back on the couple, if necessary.
"She obviously loves her prodigal son, but she’s come to the conclusion that everything she tries to do to help just blows up in her face and seems to make things worse," an insider recently said.
"Cher is telling friends that Mariangela is looking for a payday, and she refuses to be her ATM. She believes it’s time to cut the cord — she won’t be bailing her kid out anymore."
The legendary singer herself has previously admitted her connection with her son is complicated – to say the least.
She told Dr. Phil in 2024: "He and I have such a bizarre relationship. We've had so many strange moments. I don’t really understand him. Somehow, Elijah and I kind of talk through osmosis."
Those close to her say she feels like she has no other choice.
"She knows that unless Elijah wants to help himself, treatment will not be successful," said the source. "She’s hoping and praying this near-death experience will be the rock-bottom moment for him to finally see sense and get his act together."