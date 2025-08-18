EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Judge Orders Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman to Pay Ex-Spousal Support Weeks After Alleged Overdose

Elijah's overdose came just after King, 37, served him divorce papers. While he was in rehab, a hearing was held in which King requested spousal support.

Since Elijah was in a rehab facility, he could not attend the hearing. In his absence, a judge only heard testimony from his jilted lover before issuing his decision.

Cher's son was ordered to pay his estranged wife $6,500 per month in temporary spousal support, effective last Friday.

He was also ordered to pay her support retroactively for July.