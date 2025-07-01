EXCLUSIVE: More Family Agony for Cher As Her Addict Son's Estranged Wife Uses His Latest Health Crisis to Plea for Cash Handout
The estranged wife of Cher’s troubled son Elijah Blue Allman is begging for cash amidst their ongoing divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Recently filed documents reveal that Marieangela King is currently unemployed and hasn't seen a paycheck since 2009.
King reportedly has less than $4,000 in cash and assets, with no stocks, bonds, or anything salable in sight.
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old faces an avalanche of expenses, totaling a staggering $12,000 each month, with $5,000 in rent alone and additional costs for healthcare, groceries, and even entertainment.
In documents, she declared: "I need support to pay rent and cover my basic needs and money to seek further education and employment to become self-supporting." King, whose lavish past life saw her jet-setting to Europe, dining at upscale spots like Nobu, and enjoying the perks of a luxurious home in Malibu, claimed she pressed pause on her career to prioritize Allman’s ambitions.
Daddy's Money
King maintains that Allman has access to a variety of resources, including his late father Greg's estate and income from royalties, suggesting he has the cash to help.
She detailed: "(Allman) also had unilateral access to cash withdrawals and distributions during the marriage. To date, I have not received any accountings, documentation, or disclosures concerning these funds."
Allman has yet to publicly respond to the claims. The dissolution of their marriage comes on the heels of Allman’s recent hospitalization following a reported overdose – a crisis that adds to the drama steeped in their separation.
Divorce Proceedings
The musician's estranged wife, whom he was married to for 11 years, reportedly had him served divorce papers on May 17 at his $1million North Hollywood condo.
In her filing, King noted the couple married on December 1, 2013, and separated on March 31. She listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
There is no love lost between Cher and her daughter-in-law, and the Grammy winner is reportedly willing to completely turn her back on the couple, if necessary.
"She obviously loves her prodigal son, but she’s come to the conclusion that everything she tries to do to help just blows up in her face and seems to make things worse," an insider recently said.
"Cher is telling friends that Mariangela is looking for a payday, and she refuses to be her ATM. She believes it’s time to cut the cord — she won’t be bailing her kid out anymore."
Tough Love
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher's son sparked serious concern after the shocking new photos were released of him appearing "disheveled" as he wandered around the grounds of the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood last month.
According to sources, friends are left fearing that tough love from Cher will be too much for the 48-year-old.
The insider said: "It's obvious he’s in the midst of a serious crisis, he needs help."
A separate source claimed: "For most of his life, anytime Elijah has fallen, she’s been there to catch him, but recent events have compelled her to turn her back on her youngest son.
"A lot of experts say that tough love is the only way to handle an addict, and Cher seems to be subscribing to that philosophy, but people around her think this hands-off approach is the wrong way and not what Elijah’s father would have wanted."