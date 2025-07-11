Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Cher at Center of Fears Her Car-Crash Son Elijah Blue's Devastating Drugs Spiral Could Push Her Into Early Grave

photo of cher and elijah
Source: MEGA

Cher fears son Elijah Blue's devastating drug spiral may push her into an early grave.

July 11 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Superstar songbird Cher is living in a constant state of panic over son Elijah Blue Allman's devastating drug spiral – and insiders fear the relentless stress is eating her up and could put the Believe diva in a coffin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Elijah is putting her through hell – she's not sleeping, barely eating, and her blood pressure is through the roof. At her age, it's a recipe for disaster – her body can't take much more," warned a source close to the 79-year-old music legend.

The singer has battled to get her troubled son sober for decades, but insiders said his latest crisis has pushed her over the edge.

Terrifying Relapse

cher fears elijah blues drug spiral push her early grave
Source: MEGA

Gregg Allman and Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, was found in a 'zombie-like state' before being hospitalized for drug relapse.

Allman, 49, was rushed to a hospital on June 14 after reportedly collapsing in Joshua Tree, California.

Police were called by a female friend, who found him in a "foggy, zombie-like state" in the blazing desert sun.

Police said they "located drugs inside the house" before Allman was taken to a hospital – another terrifying relapse that has left his superstar mom emotionally wrecked, said sources.

Cher's Pain

cher fears elijah blues drug spiral push her early grave
Source: MEGA

Friends fear Cher's stress over Elijah could trigger a medical emergency of her own.

"Elijah's addiction is destroying her," revealed an insider. "He was near death, and all night terrified the doctors were going to say he's gone."

"She's suffering from heart palpitations and even full-blown anxiety attacks. Friends are seriously worried this stress could land her in the hospital, or worse," said the insider.

Cher insisted she never touched drugs, but Elijah's father, the late rocker Gregg Allman, famously battled heroin addiction, and Elijah has admitted using drugs from age 11, starting with pot and ecstasy and then moving on to opioids and heroin.

Conservatorship Battle

cher fears elijah blues drug spiral push her early grave
Source: MEGA

After losing a conservatorship bid, Cher rushed to Elijah's side during his latest health scare.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher lost a bid to put Elijah in a conservatorship last year to force him into treatment.

Insiders said she made an effort to step away, but his latest crisis has pulled her back in.

"She was trying to do the tough love thing, but the moment she found out he was in the hospital, she rushed to be by his side. He's her child, and she's desperate to save him," said a source.

"She's heartbroken and exhausted, but she won't stop fighting for him, even if it seems like a losing battle."

