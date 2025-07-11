EXCLUSIVE: Cher at Center of Fears Her Car-Crash Son Elijah Blue's Devastating Drugs Spiral Could Push Her Into Early Grave

Superstar songbird Cher is living in a constant state of panic over son Elijah Blue Allman's devastating drug spiral – and insiders fear the relentless stress is eating her up and could put the Believe diva in a coffin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Elijah is putting her through hell – she's not sleeping, barely eating, and her blood pressure is through the roof. At her age, it's a recipe for disaster – her body can't take much more," warned a source close to the 79-year-old music legend.

The singer has battled to get her troubled son sober for decades, but insiders said his latest crisis has pushed her over the edge.